Official, Barça close a completely free signing: Hansi Flick has given the order

Barça's sporting management is preparing for the new season with the goal of trying to strengthen the squad and make it more competitive. Hansi Flick wants to repeat this season's successes knowing it won't be easy at all. Many players have performed above expectations and could see their performance drop in their second season.

The German coach wants to avoid any relaxation and has already made the first decision in this regard. Hansi Flick has given the order for La Masia's new gem to join the first team squad. We're talking about Jofre Torrents, who at just 18 years old is making a strong case for a spot on the first team.

La Masia's coaches see in Jofre Torrents a projection similar to Cubarsí or Lamine: that's why Flick will take him on the Asian tour. The idea is to give him minutes in the friendlies to be played in Japan and South Korea. His contract renewal was announced a few days ago and the academy player will be tied to the club until 2028.

Full trust in Jofre Torrents

The youth football coaches at the club speak wonders about Jofre Torrents, stating that he has exquisite technical skills that make him a full-back with great ability to create imbalance in attack. His impressive physical attributes make him a very dangerous player due to his power and explosiveness in offensive runs. Jofre is known for having a silky left foot, which he uses to dribble, assist, and shoot with power and exquisite technique.

Jofre Torrents is from the same generation as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, but in 2023 he suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury. This major setback slowed his progress, but once he overcame the ordeal of the injury the coaching staff's idea is for him to be Alejandro Balde's backup. Hansi Flick has closely followed his development and believes he's now ready to make the leap.

Jofre Torrents will be in the first team's preseason

The coaching staff's decision is more than made and Jofre Torrents will complete the entire preseason with the first team. The Asian tour that Barça will undertake will allow Hansi Flick to give him minutes and check his level with the first team squad. The coaching staff has also designed a detailed physical plan for the young full-back.

Since he's still a developing player, the goal is to personalize a physical plan to give him more muscle. This same plan was applied to players like Pau Cubarsí or Lamine Yamal in their day. Great opportunity for Jofre Torrents, who must keep growing as a footballer to be able to convince Flick that in the near future he can count on him if they need him.