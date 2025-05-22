Luka Modric, Croatian footballer from Real Madrid, will not continue at the white club next season, but his legacy will remain intact. Luka Modric is one of the best players in the history of La Liga and, now, Atlético de Madrid already wants to sign who will be his successor in Spain. Barça also wanted the new Luka Modric, but the star in question has chosen Atlético and will go with Simeone.

The price of the new Luka Modric has already been defined: Atlético de Madrid will pay 50 million euros to snatch him from Barça. Barça also sought to bid for Luka Modric's replacement, but his price is prohibitive and strengthening the midfielders is not Flick's priority.

Barça wanted to have the new Luka Modric, but Hansi Flick has stopped the signing in the last few hours and Atleti has already taken him. “We don't want more midfielders,” Deco hinted a few days ago, suggesting that Barça was going to pass on the new Luka Modric.

Said and done: the player most similar to Luka Modric will step aside and will sign for Atlético de Madrid for €50M. He can't keep waiting for Barça and will accept Simeone's offer, who keeps bidding in this summer transfer market.

Luka Modric, current creative midfielder for Real Madrid, is, without a doubt, one of the best footballers in LaLiga EA Sports in his position on the field. Barça, in its day, worked to close the signing of Luka Modric, but the truth is that the Croatian ended up opting for the much more enticing proposal from Madrid.

Now, Barça, which keeps scouring the transfer market and free agents, wanted to sign the new Modric, but it won't be possible either. The reason? The new Luka Modric has grown tired of waiting and will sign for Atlético de Madrid, which will pay €50M for his services. We are talking about Álex Baena, Villarreal player who will travel to Madrid to join Cholo Simeone's team.

The midfielder from Villarreal has been one of the great revelations of the season. With more assists than anyone in the five major leagues, his offensive impact has been indisputable and Atlético will bet on his services.