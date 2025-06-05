Official announcement from Barça, only the signature is missing, Ansu Fati already has a new team: 'He's leaving'

In a season filled with joy on all levels, the great disappointment at Barça has a name: Ansu Fati. La Masia's great prospect has had only a testimonial role under Hansi Flick, who hasn't trusted the academy product. The "10" was even compared to Messi after his debut in the elite at 16 years old, but this season he hasn't convinced anyone.

Neither Flick, nor Deco, nor Joan Laporta believe that Ansu Fati can recover the top level he once showed. The forward will once again go out on loan in search of new opportunities to regain his confidence as a player. After several unsuccessful loans, Ansu Fati will say goodbye to Camp Nou in the coming days.

Ansu has received several and diverse offers to leave Barça. He rejected several from La Liga such as Sevilla's and did the same with Porto's proposal. Sporting Lisbon also showed interest, but Ansu, once again, made it clear that he didn't want to move to Portugal. Ansu has fought to turn the situation around at Barça, but the few minutes he has had have ultimately condemned him.

Offers from the Middle East

The La Masia product also received offers from countries like Saudi Arabia or Qatar, but the response was always the same; he ended up rejecting them. Ansu was running out of options, but finally he received a call he had been waiting for. Monaco wants to bet on his recovery and is negotiating his signing with Barça.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona

The footballer has given his OK to go on loan to France's Ligue 1. Barça and Monaco have already agreed on the loan figures: the amount Monaco will cover of his salary and a purchase option close to €20M. Now the only thing left is to agree on the buy-back amount. For now, there doesn't seem to be an agreement on this point and negotiations could drag on for a few more days.

Monaco, destination for Ansu Fati

Monaco's option was the one Ansu chose after discussing it with his agent Jorge Mendes. Barça would have preferred a permanent transfer, but in the end, they accept the loan with a buy-back option. Barça always prefers to keep a buy-back option on their players in case they end up succeeding or showing a high level.

Monaco, meanwhile, isn't in favor of such an option, but it seems an agreement on this last point won't take long. Ansu's departure is essential to free up salary mass, considering that the player has one of the highest salaries. If Ansu ends up convincing, Monaco will pay a transfer fee, and if he fails again, he'll return to Camp Nou with only one year left on his contract.