Deco Goes for Ansu Fati, His Favorite Signing Is at Stake: 'Please, Leave...'

Deco has taken on an essential role in Barça's sports planning. As the sporting director, his responsibility not only includes bringing in new talents but also the departure of players who don't fit into the culé plans. Signings like Dani Olmo bear his mark, but now he faces a key decision with Ansu Fati.

The young forward, who was once considered Barça's great promise, has lost prominence. Ansu Fati hasn't found his place in Hansi Flick's scheme, and his participation this season has been minimal. If he wants to relaunch his career, his departure in the summer seems inevitable, which would allow Deco to bring in his favorite: a TOP talent playing in the Premier League.

| Europa Press

Deco and the Need to Free Up Space in the Squad

The case of Ansu Fati is a priority on Deco's agenda. The lack of minutes and his high salary make him a clear candidate to leave the team next transfer market. However, his departure is not only due to sporting reasons but also a strategic plan.

Deco has a clear objective: to bring in his favorite player to strengthen the forward line. Ansu and his potential replacement occupy the same position and earn a similar salary, making it unfeasible for both to coexist in the squad. For his big bet to arrive, Ansu Fati must leave Barça.

| FCB

Luis Díaz: Deco's Choice to Strengthen the Attack

Liverpool's forward, Luis Díaz, is Deco's top priority for the next season. At 28 years old, the Colombian has proven to be an unbalancing winger, capable of creating danger in one-on-one situations. His speed and verticality fit perfectly into Barça's play style.

Moreover, he isn't having the expected prominence at Liverpool. His role has been irregular this season, and he isn't satisfied with the salary he receives, which has raised doubts about his continuity at the English club. This situation opens a window of opportunity for Barça to negotiate his incorporation.

A Signing Deco Has Been Pursuing for a While

It's not the first time Deco has tried to sign Luis Díaz. Since his arrival in the sporting direction, he has closely followed his evolution and explored options to bring him to Camp Nou. His admiration for the Colombian is evident, and he is determined to attempt his signing in this market.

The major obstacle is the club's financial situation. Without Ansu Fati's departure, Díaz's arrival would be impossible for economic reasons. Therefore, Deco is moving all the necessary pieces to facilitate the operation: Ansu has it in his hands.