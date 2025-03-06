Can't Stand It Anymore and Asks to Leave Italy: Deco Considers His Signing, He's Better Than Rafael Leão

Barça is immersed in planning for the 2025-2026 season with the goal of strengthening its offensive line. Deco, the club's sporting director, has evaluated various options to enhance the Catalan attack. Although Rafael Leão from AC Milan was a priority for Joan Laporta, Barça's president, recent events have led to a reconsideration of this option.

Joan Laporta has shown a constant interest in Rafael Leão, considering his incorporation into Barça. However, recent reports indicate that the club's president has received internal warnings about the viability of this operation. Concerns are mentioned about his work capacity and performance in teams that employ deep defenses; not to mention the high cost of his transfer, which would be around 100M.

| Europa Press

The Alternative of Ademola Lookman

Faced with doubts about Leão, Deco has focused his attention on Ademola Lookman, Atalanta's winger. Lookman, 27 years old, has had several public disagreements with his coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, after missing a penalty in a Champions League match against Bruges. Gasperini harshly criticized his choice to take the penalty, calling him "one of the worst penalty takers I've seen in my life."

Ademola Lookman replied to these criticisms on social media, expressing that he felt "deeply hurt" by his coach's comments. He highlighted his commitment and effort with the team, regretting being singled out in that way. That's why his departure this summer seems inevitable, and Barça could take advantage of the situation to acquire one of the best offensive players in Europe.

Ademola Lookman SHOW: Every Goal & Assist | Serie A 2023/24

Deco sees Ademola Lookman as a more suitable alternative for Barça compared to Rafael Leão. Besides his skill on the field, Lookman's contractual situation facilitates his possible incorporation, as he has expressed his desire to change scenery in the summer. This circumstance could make his signing easier and less costly for the club, as he could leave for 50M.

Ademola Lookman's Performance

During the 2024-2025 season, Lookman has been a key piece for Atalanta. He has played 30 games, accumulating 2,106 minutes in all competitions in which he has contributed 17 goals and 7 assists, showing his offensive capability and versatility in attack. Last season he was decisive for his team with 3 goals in the Europa League final.

While the interest in Rafael Leão persisted for months, recent evaluations have led Barça to explore other options. Ademola Lookman emerges as a viable and potentially more beneficial alternative to strengthen the culé attack in the next season.