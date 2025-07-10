Official FIFA announcement, he's better than Vinícius and Kylian Mbappé: Madrid takes note

The Club World Cup currently taking place in the United States has become an excellent testing ground for Xabi Alonso's new Real Madrid. The Spanish coach has arrived at Bernabéu to turn around the situation experienced last season. Although he hasn't been able to count on Kylian Mbappé in the first matches, the team had shown a great version until PSG crossed their path.

| Europa Press

However, despite the defeat, the new system designed by Xabi Alonso with three center-backs and attacking wing-backs is yielding clear results. Almost all the players are offering a great version except for Vinícius Júnior, who is appearing quite subdued. The Madridist number "7" doesn't seem to be comfortable playing in a more central position, unlike Gonzalo García.

The youth academy player finished his participation in the Club World Cup with 4 goals in 6 matches played, earning Xabi Alonso's trust. Gonzalo García has adapted perfectly to the highest demands and has left a great impression. In fact, according to FIFA data, there's no comparison if we compare Gonzalo with Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé.

Gonzalo García exposes Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior

Gonzalo García has been the breakout player of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The young 21-year-old forward has stepped up just when the team needed him most, showing character, scoring ability, and a maturity beyond his years. Gonzalo wants to forge his path at Bernabéu and, for now, he's on the right track.

The impression he has left is good, but his numbers are even better. According to FIFA data, Gonzalo García is much better than Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé in an area so important to Xabi Alonso as defensive pressing. Gonzalo is the striker in the tournament who has attempted the most presses, reaching a total of 155 defensive actions.

FIFA data show that Gonzalo García averages 37 presses every 90 minutes. This figure is much higher than the 30 by Vinícius Júnior and the 25 by Kylian Mbappé per match. This is a very significant statistic given the importance that his coach, Xabi Alonso, places on the pressing carried out by the attacking line.

Only 4 midfielders in the tournament surpass the pressing numbers of the white youth academy player provided by FIFA. Gonzalo is proving that he's much more than a goal scorer and, if he continues on this path, he could deliver many surprises during the season. The question is what will happen now, once the Club World Cup is over, but Gonzalo García has proved he's ready for great challenges.