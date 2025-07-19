Official announcement, in Brazil they take it for granted: Rodrygo already has a new team

Rodrygo, the young winger who arrived at Madrid at just 18 years old, is going through his most uncertain moment since he began his time at Bernabéu. Despite his desire to stay at the white club, the board and Xabi Alonso aren't completely convinced about his continuity. Rodrygo's performance in the last season has been questioned, which has led Madrid's leadership to consider his departure.

His market value is high, and Florentino Pérez has been clear: if he leaves, his price will be €100 million or he won't leave. This demand has caused strong interest from clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City. However, the latest news from Brazil points to a new destination for the Brazilian.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo and Liverpool: The most likely destination

According to information circulating in Brazil, Arne Slot's Liverpool has joined the race to sign Rodrygo. ESPN Brazil has confirmed that the English club "has already fully entered the race" to secure his services. Liverpool's interest in the Brazilian has intensified in recent hours, and it seems the English team is willing to comply.

Florentino Pérez won't allow Rodrygo to leave for less than €100 million, and Liverpool will have to be prepared to meet that figure. The English club's priority will be to negotiate the terms, although everything suggests that, if the parties reach an agreement, Rodrygo could join the "reds" in the coming days. This operation could be one of the most important of the transfer window, if it finally materializes.

Rodrygo's future: A new challenge at Liverpool?

Liverpool's interest in Rodrygo isn't a surprise, since the Brazilian winger has qualities that fit perfectly with Arne Slot's team's play style. His speed, his dribbling ability, and his vision make him an ideal player for the "reds'" attack. If Rodrygo moves to Anfield, he would be part of an ambitious project that seeks to become competitive again in the Premier League and in Europe.

Rodrygo is considered one of the greatest prospects in Brazilian soccer, and his departure would mean a great loss for Real Madrid. Despite his inconsistency in the last season, his quality is beyond any doubt. Now, everything will depend on whether Liverpool is willing to meet Madrid's high demands.