Lucas Vázquez says goodbye to Madrid to sign with his new team: 'I'm leaving for...'

Lucas Vázquez has made his departure from Real Madrid official after a period full of achievements. He arrived at La Fábrica in 2007, where he began to build his professional career, then went through Leverkusen before finally landing at Bernabéu. Although he was never an undisputed starter due to Dani Carvajal's presence, he always delivered when he was needed.

| Europa Press

His relationship with the club has been marked by professionalism and commitment, contributing his experience at key moments. The fans will always remember his calm walk to the penalty spot in the final of the tenth Champions League. That image, along with his sacrifices in every match, has been essential for Lucas Vázquez to leave Madrid as a true legend.

Lucas Vázquez has already said goodbye to Real Madrid

In an emotional farewell event, Lucas Vázquez was accompanied by his family and members of Real Madrid's board. During his speech, the right back expressed that he will always keep the white crest engraved in his heart. However, despite the farewell, he didn't announce his retirement, which leaves open the possibility of a new destination in his football career.

With his departure from Madrid, Lucas Vázquez now faces the decision of what to do with his future. Several clubs have shown interest in his services, both in Europe and outside the continent. It is this second option that is now on the table. In Spain, RCD Espanyol has inquired about his situation, while in Türkiye, Fenerbahçe under Mourinho has also shown interest in signing him.

Lucas Vázquez's future points to Saudi Arabia

Although several European teams are interested in Lucas Vázquez, his most likely destination seems to be Saudi Arabia.Al-Qadisiyah has made a very attractive offer that has caught the player's attention. According to sources close to the matter, such as journalist Fabrizio Romano, the proposed contract is for two years with a net salary of more than €15 million per season.

The financial offer stands out as an unmissable opportunity for Lucas Vázquez. This new challenge in Arab soccer would mark the end of a cycle in Europe. The possibility of earning a millionaire salary and continuing his career in a new market seems to be the path Lucas Vázquez will take.