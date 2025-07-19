Confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo takes a signing away from Barça: Xabi Alonso thanks him

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 40 years old, keeps showing that his passion for soccer hasn't diminished. Although his explosiveness isn't the same, he keeps an impressive goal-scoring ability. Since he arrived at Al-Nassr in 2023, he has scored 95 goals and provided 19 assists in 103 matches, proving that he remains one of the best players in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that his goal is to win titles with Al-Nassr before retiring. With this in mind, he has asked the Saudi club's board to bring in world-class players. His goal is to surround himself with the best in order to achieve victory in every possible tournament.

| Europa Press

In this regard, the first signing Cristiano Ronaldo has requested is Luis Díaz, the Colombian winger from Liverpool. However, the interest in Luis Díaz isn't exclusive to Al-Nassr, since Barça have also shown interest in signing him. Thus, the paths of the two giants cross, and the competition for the Colombian is on.

Luis Díaz: Al-Nassr or Barça?

Luis Díaz is a highly sought-after player in the market. With his talent, it's no surprise that clubs like Barça and Al-Nassr have him on their radar. Both teams are fighting to secure his signing, although the final decision will depend on the offer Liverpool accepts.

The English club has set a price of €80 million for their star. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr wouldn't have any trouble meeting the amount, while Barça will try to lower the figure. The Catalan club is looking to negotiate with Liverpool to get the Colombian at a more accessible price.

Cristiano Ronaldo, key in the operation

Cristiano Ronaldo has direct influence on Al-Nassr's transfer strategy. That's why he has asked the board for the arrival of Luis Díaz. This request has been taken very seriously by the Saudi club, which is looking to fulfill his wishes.

The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi locker room is indisputable. With players like Laporte and Sadio Mané, the team has quality. However, CR7 knows that Luis Díaz could be the key piece to take another step toward success.

Now, the battle for Luis Díaz is between two giants of world soccer. Barça and Al-Nassr are competing for his signing, but only one will manage to close the deal.