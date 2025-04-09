Barça are fighting for their lives at the end of this season, but Joan Laporta and Deco are obliged to start working in the transfer market to get ahead. Beyond strengthening the attack, Hansi Flick believes it will be important to strengthen the defense, specifically the full-backs, so Joan Laporta is already working on it. In fact, Barça have managed to convince the new Dani Alves, who also had an offer from PSG: if nothing gets complicated, the new trendy full-back will sign for Barça.

The stint of Dani Alves at FC Barcelona is one of the most remembered and admired in the club's history at a sporting level. The Brazilian arrived at Barça in 2008 from Sevilla, and from his first season, he became a pillar in the culer game scheme, remembered to this day. Throughout his career at Camp Nou, Alves collected numerous titles, earning a place in the hearts of culer fans.

Despite recent off-field events, Barça are still looking for a right-back with the level and talent of Dani Alves, a Brazilian player who continues to leave a good memory. In fact, many consider Dani Alves the best full-back in Barça's history. His offensive capability and tireless runs down the wing, as well as his involvement in the game at a defensive level, made him a reference for the fans.

Barça Beat PSG and Sign the New Dani Alves: "Hansi Flick Already Has a New Starting Right-Back..."

Barça are slowly recovering from their notorious and significant economic problems, and although they haven't claimed victory yet, they are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The team from Ciudad Condal have returned to the top, and the results they are achieving are the perfect reflection of that. Under the orders of the new coach, the footballers are showing their best version, but Hansi Flick knows that competition will be vital for everyone to stay engaged, motivated, and committed.

Jules Koundé's season is being a sensation: the French full-back is an undisputed starter and will continue to be, but Flick believes he needs a reliable replacement, and this will come. Barcelonism values Héctor Fort, but Flick doesn't see him ready, which is why Barça have made a move to incorporate the new Dani Alves, who will reject PSG.

Confirmed, the New Dani Alves Chooses Between PSG and Barça: "We'll Make It Official Now..."

Barça are bouncing back after several years on the ropes due to economic problems. Joan Laporta, somewhat criticized by many, has made several decisions that have helped the Catalan entity to bring in money. Now, the president is close to securing the signature of the best right-back currently: he reminds of Dani Alves and will say goodbye to PSG to become a culer.

Since Dani Alves's departure, FC Barcelona have been looking for a right-back capable of replicating his characteristics. However, the club has struggled to find a substitute who can offer the same offensively. Players like Nélson Semedo were attempts that didn't quite work out, and the position has been adapted with provisional solutions.

Now the undisputed starter is Koundé, but Barça want to give him a break with the arrival of the new Dani Alves, who is shining in Italy. This is none other than Dodô, a 26-year-old Brazilian full-back from Fiorentina. According to reports from Italy, Dodô has halted negotiations to renew his contract (ending in 2026) because he has offers from PSG and Barça: the Brazilian wants to play at Camp Nou.