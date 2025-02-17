They Use Lamine Yamal to Mock Jude Bellingham on Social Media: Jules Koundé, Accomplice

The day has turned very favorable for FC Barcelona after the results achieved by their competitors next weekend. Atleti, who were in good form, couldn't get past a draw at home against Celta. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Real Madrid also couldn't secure the three points against Osasuna in a match marked by refereeing controversy.

The Whites claimed several penalties during the course of the match, but none were awarded. To top it off, Munuera Montero ended up sending off Jude Bellingham in the 39th minute of the first half. According to the referee's report, the English midfielder disrespected the referee, who claimed to have heard "Fuck you."

| Europa Press

After the controversy experienced at El Sadar, tonight Barça has a golden opportunity to climb to the top of the standings. LaLiga is neck and neck, the equality is maximum and the small details could define the next champion, so Flick's team will want to take the three points from Vallecas. To achieve this, Lamine Yamal will be a starter again, and surely many spotlights will be on him after what happened in the last few hours.

Lamine Yamal Remembers Jude Bellingham on His Social Media with the Help of Jules Koundé

The commotion that has arisen around the refereeing body is causing referees to be the main protagonists in each matchday. On Saturday, for example, Munuera Montero decided to correctly send off Jude Bellingham. However, for many fans of the Whites, the referee's literalness in writing the report is synonymous with misconduct.

Apparently, and as captured by several cameras, Jude Bellingham never said "Fuck you." Specifically, it seems he expressed himself by saying "Fuck off", which could reduce his sanction. However, beyond the punishment he will receive, the reality is that much debate has been caused over the literal meaning of what he said.

Hansi Flick, for example, very bluntly, has already made it clear that, whatever Jude Bellingham said, it is a disrespect that can't be allowed. On the other hand, the Whites are trying to reduce the possible sanction by claiming he didn't say what he said. And, to everyone's surprise, the last to speak out has been Lamine Yamal.

The star of FC Barcelona, perhaps guilty of the innocence typical of his age, shared a photo of Jules Koundé on his social media months ago that says it all. In the image, the French full-back can be seen lying on a stretcher with a mask on. And, on the mask, the phrase "Fuck off" can be clearly read, the very phrase Jude Bellingham uttered and which has now gained so much prominence.

Reactions to Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham's Situation Don't Wait

Lamine Yamal's old message has spread like wildfire on social media, unleashing joy and laughter among Barça fans. In contrast, for Real Madrid fans, it is a sign of disrespect and a deliberate mockery. Surely tonight, in the Barça-Rayo Vallecano match, the young Barça player will once again be the center of attention.