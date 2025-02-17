Florian Wirtz Is Clear, Says What He Thinks About Barça and Madrid: 'My Idol Is...'

Florian Wirtz has become one of the great stars of European soccer. At 21 years old, he is the undisputed leader of Bayer Leverkusen and a pillar in the German national team. His evolution has been meteoric, and his numbers reflect his impact.

Last season, the German attacking midfielder scored 18 goals and provided 20 assists, establishing himself as one of the most decisive players in Europe. In the current one, he already has 15 goals and 12 assists, confirming his enormous talent. His versatility allows him to perform in any offensive position, which has aroused the interest of the big clubs.

| Europa Press

Barça and Madrid Closely Follow Florian Wirtz

The young German is one of the most talked-about names in the transfer market. Both Barça and Real Madrid have shown interest in his acquisition, aware of his potential. In recent months, there has been speculation that Xabi Alonso could take him to Bernabéu.

However, Florian Wirtz has been clear about his preferences. Since he was little, he has shown admiration for Barça, even being photographed in the maroon and blue jersey. His connection with the Barça play style is evident, and his recent statements confirm it.

His Idol, Leo Messi, and His Admiration for Lamine Yamal

The Leverkusen player has never hidden his devotion to Lionel Messi. For him, the Argentine has been his greatest reference and the player who has inspired him the most. But in addition, in recent months, he has pointed to Lamine Yamal as the best player in the world today.

These words have been interpreted as a nod to Barça. Meanwhile Real Madrid remains in the race for his signing, everything indicates that his preference is to wear the Catalan colors. Now, the big question is whether the Catalan club will be able to afford his acquisition.

A Signing That Won't Be Easy for Barça

The biggest obstacle for the Barça team is the financial aspect. It is estimated that Florian Wirtz's transfer will be around 150 million euros, a figure difficult to assume for the club's finances. However, the player's will could be key in the negotiation.

Barça seeks to strengthen its squad with young talent that fits its playing philosophy. Florian Wirtz meets all the requirements to become an essential piece in the team's future. The question is whether the club will be able to handle an operation of this magnitude.