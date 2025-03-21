Dean Huijsen, central defender for AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League, is already one of the defenders with the greatest potential in all of Europe, but Barça is not considering signing him. In fact, Hansi Flick's Barça is certain that Real Madrid is behind Dean Huijsen, who has a release clause of only 50 million euros. The white team wants to strengthen its defense, and Dean Huijsen is one of the priorities, which is why Hansi Flick has redirected their market objectives: they dream of another central defender.

Hansi Flick, the German coach of Barça, has changed the face of the Catalan club and has become the absolute leader of a ship that has reached cruising speed. Hansi Flick has surprised even the most optimistic and Barça, with hardly any investment during the transfer market, has become a serious candidate to win all the titles. Now, as if the excitement caused wasn't enough, Hansi Flick has closed the big signing of the year: a 17-year-old defender with a promising future and better than Dean Huijsen.

| @deanhuijsen

Barça was very interested in Dean Huijsen: Hansi Flick loves him and considers that he would make a beastly duo with Pau Cubarsí, the other future central defender. Despite Barça's interest, conveyed through several intermediaries, Dean Huijsen is clear that his future lies with Real Madrid, a club much more in need of defenders. With all this, Hansi Flick forgets about Dean Huijsen, who has just debuted with Spain, and is already thinking about another central defender who is only 17 years old and will be much better.

Hansi Flick No Longer Thinks About Dean Huijsen, the German Coach Has Another Much Better Name: "Only 5M€..."

If Hansi Flick is standing out for anything, it is for trusting young talent, especially those trained at La Masia, but the German coach is not satisfied and wants more. It is, for all the aforementioned reasons, that Hansi Flick has gotten to work to close a signing that, barring any surprises, will be official during the summer 2025 transfer market. Hansi Flick already confirms it: he has closed the signing of the year and will trust a young 17-year-old central defender who reminds him a lot of Dean Huijsen, everything is closed.

When no one expected it, Barça has revolutionized the transfer market with a spectacular agreement already confirmed to strengthen the first team led by Hansi Flick. The latest to be closed will be a real bomb, as Barça would have already closed the arrival of the new Dean Huijsen for 5M€. Dean Huijsen, meanwhile, is well advanced in his move to Ancelotti's Madrid, which dreams of pairing him with Spanish talents like Raúl Asencio.

Hansi Flick Closes the Signing of the Year, 17 Years Old and Better Than Dean Huijsen: "5M€ bomb"

Barça dreams of making the arrival of the new Dean Huijsen official in the coming months, but sources from the culer club admit that the agreement still needs to be finalized. Hansi Flick is leading an operation that could be very successful for Barça, as the new Dean Huijsen would arrive for 5M€ at Barça and that is something that reduces risks.

Dean Huijsen was close to signing for Barça a few months ago, but Hansi Flick forgets about the international defender with Spain and shows it by betting on a kid. Hansi Flick has personally taken care of agreeing on the arrival of a defender who is only 16 years old and will become, barring any surprises, the signing of the year.

Hansi Flick no longer counts on Dean Huijsen and has turned 100% to the signing of another central defender who could become the big signing of the year. This defender is none other than Andrés Cuenca, a central defender from the reserve team who has already debuted and trained with the team led by the German coach Hansi Flick. Flick wants Cuenca to renew with Barça: he has the level to be better than the Spanish Dean Huijsen, according to sources from the culer club.