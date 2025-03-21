Barça Makes a Move After Pau Cubarsí's Injury, Goodbye to Spain: 'It's Over'

Pau Cubarsí, central defender for Barça, was injured during the quarter-final match of the UEFA Nations League between Spain and the Netherlands, which ended in a draw. The Catalan central defender, an international with the Spanish National Team, started the match but had to be substituted in the 40th minute due to discomfort in his right ankle. Pau Cubarsí's injury is not serious, pending further tests to confirm it, but Barça has taken action and has already contacted the RFEF.

On the very day it was confirmed that Barça will play against Osasuna on March 27, Cubarsí was injured in the 40th minute of the Nations League match. Pau Cubarsí's injury is not serious, but Barça is fed up with the famous "FIFA virus" and, consequently, will take action to prevent the central defender from playing more minutes. In fact, Barça has already made a call to prevent Íñigo Martínez's draft and now will do the same with Pau Cubarsí, a very important starting defender for Hansi Flick.

[IMAGE]{503646}[/IMAGE]

Spain is playing for a spot in the Nations League semifinals this coming Sunday at Mestalla, but 'e-Notícies' can exclusively report that Pau Cubarsí will not be in the squad. The Catalan from Barça will return to Barcelona in the coming hours, as decided by the club, tired of being affected by 'quite inconsequential' international matches. Barça has decided to take action and has already called the Royal Spanish Football Federation to avoid further problems with a Pau Cubarsí who will return to Barcelona very soon.

Barça Takes Action After Pau Cubarsí's Injury, Goodbye to Spain: "It's Over"

Barça, through several of its top officials, contacted the RFEF to express their concern about Pau Cubarsí, who was substituted before halftime. Barça's decision is clear: they want Pau Cubarsí not to play in this international break, no matter how muchSpain is playing for the semifinals. Luis de la Fuente, meanwhile, accepts that he won't be able to count on Pau Cubarsí, which is why he has drafted Mario Gila, a defender from Lazio.

The forecast at this hour on Friday is that Pau Cubarsí will undergo medical tests in Madrid this morning and that, once completed, the defender will return directly to Catalonia. Barça wants Pau Cubarsí to have about 4 days of rest before he puts on his boots again to prepare for the demanding LaLiga EA Sports match against Osasuna.

It was not expected that the RFEF would be flexible with this minor injury to Pau Cubarsí, but the truth is that the atmosphere is heated, especially for one essential reason. It should be remembered that it was the RFEF who determined that the postponed match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona will be played this coming Thursday, something that will cause many problems in Barcelona. With all this, the Federation has understood Barça's position and has accepted: they will release a Pau Cubarsí who, as we pointed out, doesn't have any serious injury to his right ankle.