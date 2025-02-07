Official, Aitana Bonmatí Wins a Very Special Award: Chaos in Barça's Locker Room

Aitana Bonmatí continues to dazzle in soccer, not only for her sporting achievements but also for her ability to break records and win titles. With a series of individual and team awards, the Barça player is experiencing her best years as a professional footballer. However, behind her success, rumors are beginning to emerge about whether these awards could also have been for other players.

Aitana Bonmatí's golden season

Aitana Bonmatí has proven to be a key player in women's soccer. The Women's Barça's midfielder has won two Ballon d'Ors, the FIFA The Best, and the Laureus Award.

| Europapress

To these is added the recent Repsol Trophy at the Gran Gala de Mundo Deportivo. These achievements have established her as one of the most influential players of her generation. Additionally, she has been essential in the team's collective achievements, such as in the League and Champions.

Aitana stands out not only for her talent but also for her humility and focus on the team's goals. However, her rising career has caused some tensions in Barça's locker room.

What about Alexia Putellas?

One of the most talked-about topics in recent months has been the role of Alexia Putellas, Barça's captain and another great figure in women's soccer. Although Alexia remains a reference both inside and outside the locker room, it is evident that Aitana Bonmatí has taken over as the team's most outstanding player. Both have two Ballon d'Ors, but Aitana now eclipses her teammate in individual achievements.

Despite the competition, there is no doubt that Alexia and Aitana remain teammates in the same cause. Barça's success depends on their unity, and both know that to continue reaching important goals, they have to work together.

| Europa Press

Barça, a team full of stars

Not only Aitana and Alexia shine in Women's Barça. Another of the team's great gems is Caroline Graham Hansen, one of the team's best signings.

The Norwegian forward has been a key piece in Barça's attack, contributing with important goals and assists. Both Alexia and Hansen could also have received these awards.

Alongside Aitana and Alexia, Graham Hansen is part of a golden generation that has elevated the level of women's soccer. With a squad of this quality, Barça has reasons to feel proud.

Additionally, the internal competition among these elite players can only lead the team to new heights. Although Aitana has taken the spotlight, the team remains a collective where each member has a crucial role.