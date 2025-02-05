Joan Laporta is delighted with Hansi Flick's work, but he knows that the German coach is demanding and that, with the current results, he expects new signings to keep progressing. The winter transfer market is already closed, and Barça, led by Joan Laporta, is already looking toward next summer, but this week could be decisive. It could be decisive because Barça under Joan Laporta has the opportunity to close and sign, during this very week, a top player valued at 60 million.

Joan Laporta, president of Barça, came out very strengthened after the club's victory in the Spanish Super Cup and, as if that weren't enough, he has now closed a new TOP signing. Joan Laporta knows that Barça will be able to operate normally in this summer transfer market and wants to start getting things done: signing confirmed this week. Barça is back to 1:1 and, consequently, has the clear objective of going to the summer transfer market: Joan Laporta confirms it, new signing ready.

| Europa Press

Although the transfer market is closed, Barça wants to get things done now, and Joan Laporta is leading the negotiations with a player who would come to sign now. Obviously, he wouldn't have a role with Flick's team yet, but Joan Laporta wants to have it agreed upon so he doesn't slip away and sign with another European team. Barça and Joan Laporta already confirm it: 60 million to close a signing that should be a Culer this very week.

Joan Laporta confirms it: Barça signs the player this week, worth 60 million

The new Spotify Camp Nou continues to progress at cruising speed, and Barça confirms that it is very likely that the first team will return to the stadium this official season. In fact, Joan Laporta is already preparing a signing to inaugurate the new Camp Nou: he would arrive this very week and would become the great commercial and sporting attraction. Joan Laporta wants to make a statement and knows that the best way is by signing now: Barça keeps winning and closes a TOP signing at a global level.

Joan Laporta knows that it is vital for Barça to be prepared for the next transfer market and, therefore, wants to advance work. One of these pending tasks is the renewal of Pau Prim, a midfielder from Barça Atlètic who had offers to leave in winter. Prim has stayed, and Joan Laporta confirms that Barça's intention is to renew him this very week.

He won't be in the dynamics of the first team, but he could be by next summer when he starts preseason with Hansi Flick. Prim will sign his renewal with Barça this week: Joan Laporta confirms the continuity of one of the great gems of La Masia Culer.