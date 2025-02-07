Barça Trades and Wins: The New Cristiano Ronaldo for Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque, 19-year-old Brazilian forward, arrived at Barça in January 2024 with high expectations. However, the competition in the attack, especially with the presence of Robert Lewandowski, limited his opportunities under Xavi Hernández's orders. It was for this reason that, after a brief stay at Camp Nou, Vitor Roque was loaned to Real Betis in August 2024, seeking more minutes and development.

At Betis, Vitor Roque has faced difficulties adapting to the play style and the demands of LaLiga. Despite having the support of his coach, Pellegrini, his performance has been limited, with only 4 goals in 19 matches and many incomprehensibly missed chances.

| Europa Press

Additionally, the recent addition of Cucho Hernández for 13 million has further complicated Tigrinho's situation at Betis. After the arrival of another striker, the Andalusians have decided not to activate the 25 million purchase option for Vitor Roque, which implies his return to Barça this summer.

Vitor Roque returns to Barça to leave again

With Vitor Roque's return to Camp Nou, Barça faces the challenge of recovering the 30 million euros investment made at the time. Faced with the lack of fit in Hansi Flick's plans and the need to strengthen other positions, the Catalan club has considered various options for his future.

One of the options that has gained strength is sending Vitor Roque to Sporting de Portugal in exchange for Geovany Quenda. Quenda, a fast winger of only 17 years, has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo due to his playing style and technical skills. Recently, he broke a 22-year record by becoming the youngest player to score in the Portuguese League with Sporting.

| @vitor_roque9, Sporting de Portugal, E-Noticies

Vitor Roque for Geovany Quenda, the new Cristiano Ronaldo

Barça has shown interest in incorporating Geovany Quenda, seeing in him a promising future for the club. Since Sporting de Portugal has also shown interest in Vitor Roque, the possibility of a swap between both players has been considered. This operation would allow Barça to recover part of its investment in Roque and, at the same time, incorporate a young talent with great potential.

Barça faces key strategic decisions regarding the future of Vitor Roque and the possible incorporation of Geovany Quenda. Meanwhile, Tigrinho seeks to find his place in European football, FC Barcelona evaluates options that allow it to recover its investment and strengthen its squad with young promises. Quenda, the new Cristiano Ronaldo, is a golden option at a modest price, as his market value is 30 million, only 10 more than Vitor Roque.