Dean Huijsen has made an immediate impact at Real Madrid. The tall Spanish center-back arrived at Bernabéu with hardly any experience at the top level, but he's surprising everyone with his performance. His physical abilities are truly impressive and, tactically, he has proven to be a real wall.

Despite his short career, Dean Huijsen has managed to quickly adapt to the demanding level at Real Madrid, earning the trust of the entire coaching staff and his teammates. His presence has been one of the pleasant surprises of the Club World Cup. His signing for 50 million has been a great success.

Xabi Alonso fully trusts Dean Huijsen

Xabi Alonso is delighted with Dean Huijsen and has already given him the keys to Real Madrid's defense. In less than a month in the locker room, the young center-back has made it clear that he's the best center-back in the squad. Currently, his role as an undisputed starter in Xabi's system is more than secured.

Despite his young age, Dean Huijsen has shown a defensive maturity that allows him to lead the heart of the defense without complications. With him, Real Madrid has a key piece to build a solid and reliable defense. This season, Antonio Rüdiger and Raúl Asencio will be by his side, but looking ahead to next year, Huijsen will have a new partner.

New partner for Dean Huijsen for 0 euros

At Real Madrid, they're already thinking about who should be Dean Huijsen's ideal partner for the coming years. Many hope that Joan Martínez, the gem of "La Fábrica," can fill that role. The academy player left a great impression before getting injured, but the club's leadership is also exploring other options.

One of the names gaining traction is Ibrahima Konaté, the French center-back from Liverpool. The 26-year-old defender's contract with the English club ends in 2026 and he has no intention of renewing. Konaté has made it clear that his desire is to leave Anfield and follow in the footsteps of his teammate Alexander-Arnold.

Ibrahima Konaté's dream: to play at Real Madrid

Ibrahima Konaté's greatest dream is to play at Real Madrid, and Florentino Pérez is willing to make it happen. If everything goes as planned, starting next January, the French center-back will be free to negotiate his transfer to Bernabéu. This signing could be a major boost for the future of Madrid's defense.

Ibrahima Konaté's arrival at no cost would be a unique opportunity for Madrid to strengthen their defensive line with one of the best defenders in Europe. With Dean Huijsen and Konaté, the future of Madrid's defense would be more than secured.