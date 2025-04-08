Barça and Borussia Dortmund will face each other in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League with the goal of securing a spot in the semifinals. Barça arrives with high morale, despite the draw against Betis in LaLiga having slightly slowed down Flick's group's great momentum. Barça, however, is confident in their chances in Europe, something that Joan Laporta wants to ensure with a last-minute signing to surpass and surprise Borussia Dortmund.

Joan Laporta knows that Barça is facing a great opportunity and wants to lift a Champions again: Flick is also looking to win titles, something that will be closer if more signings arrive. Barça is playing for all the titles in this final stretch of the season, so Joan Laporta is also taking risks in the offices and will try to ensure success. Barça knows that the transfer market is closed, but they have found a way to surprise Borussia Dortmund with a last-minute signing ready for this Wednesday.

Barça has a great squad led by Hansi Flick, but Joan Laporta wants the team to gain strength and improve in some very specific positions. In this regard, "e-Notícies" can confirm that Barça has advanced the signing of a star who will be in the dynamics of the culer team and could even debut against Dortmund.

Official, From 1M to 15M, Barça Closes a New Signing to Beat Borussia Dortmund

Beating Borussia Dortmund this upcoming Wednesday will not only be crucial, as the culer team must achieve a good advantage to travel to Germany with the tasks more or less done. To try to surprise Borussia Dortmund, Hansi Flick already knows that he will be able to count on a last-minute signing, which has already been closed thanks to Joan Laporta's work. Barça's signing is none other than Toni Fernández, who signed his renewal with Barça until June 2027 a few weeks ago, something that Hansi Flick celebrated enthusiastically.

Toni Fernández, at just 16 years old, is the great promise of La Masia. The talented attacking midfielder has impressed with his maturity and quality, prompting Flick to demand his presence in the locker room for the next season. However, his incorporation into the first team must be gradual, although it is not ruled out that he could make an appearance in the UEFA Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.