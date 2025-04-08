Joan Laporta Pays €120 Million to Knock Out Raphinha: 'He's the Best at PSG'

If there is one player in Barça's squad whom Hansi Flick has miraculously revived, it is Raphinha. The Brazilian forward has gone from having one foot out of the institution to putting up numbers to be a candidate for the Ballon d'Or. Raphinha's season is one for the books, and his performance borders on excellence.

Last season, with Xavi Hernández, he wasn't an undisputed starter and had a somewhat inconsistent campaign with ups and downs. Under Flick's orders, he has become a fixture in the German's scheme: he has already played 44 matches, scoring 27 goals and providing 20 assists. Raphinha has accumulated 3,564 minutes so far this season, being one of the most utilized footballers in the squad.

Last season with Xavi Hernández, Raphinha participated in 37 matches, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists. With the Terrassa coach, the Brazilian forward accumulated 1,950 minutes of effective play. As we can see, the numbers are very different, clearly reflecting the magnificent season the Brazilian international is having.

Joan Laporta and His Desire to Strengthen the Forward Line

Barça's president is delighted with Raphinha's attitude and play this season, but his desire is to make a big signing this summer. Joan Laporta's desire is to strengthen the offensive line with a top and high-profile player who can complete the forward line. At Barça, they are clear about the next target, as although the fans' desired player is Nico Williams, the president is looking toward Paris.

Hansi Flick has repeatedly expressed the desire to strengthen the left wing, and Laporta focuses his interest on Désiré Doué. The young 19-year-old winger from PSG has already scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists this season in 42 matches played. Joan Laporta would be willing to make a significant financial effort to secure the signing of the young Parisian star.

Joan Laporta Willing to Pay 120M for Désiré Doué

Désiré Doué, trained in Rennes's youth categories, made his debut with the first team in 2022, and in just two years, he scored 8 goals with the Breton team. He later transferred to PSG in August 2024 and made his official debut with the French national team in March 2025. Luis Enrique is delighted with the young winger's performance, and he has become an important piece in the team's offensive area.

The young PSG prodigy dreams of playing at Camp Nou, and Joan Laporta would be willing to go to great lengths to sign him. The operation could reach 120M, and the Barça fans are already dreaming of pairing Doué with Yamal to form an unstoppable forward line. However, Joan Laporta is aware that to carry out this operation, he needs to activate a significant departure this summer to finance the signing of the great French star.