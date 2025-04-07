Breaking News: Javier Tebas's LaLiga Appeals CSD's Decision in Dani Olmo Case

The Dani Olmo Case is far from closed, at least that's how LaLiga EA Sports led by Javier Tebas sees it, as they have announced that they will appeal the CSD's decision. It should be noted that last Thursday, the CSD ratified its decision and upheld Barça's appeal, as it considers that the RFEF-League Commission is not competent in this particular matter. With all this, the CSD confirmed that Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor could continue competing under Hansi Flick's direction until the end of the current season.

Everything seemed to be settled, but this very Monday morning, LaLiga EA Sports has spoken out and announced that they will appeal the CSD's decision regarding the Dani Olmo case. According to an informative note sent to the media, LaLiga has confirmed that "it has filed a contentious-administrative appeal and requested precautionary measures against the Resolution of the Superior Sports Council on April 3, 2025, which upholds the appeal filed by FC Barcelona before the CSD".

| FCB

In other words, LaLiga confirms its intentions and requests precautionary measures so that Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor can't play for the remainder of the season. They are also requesting an urgent judicial response, something that draws a lot of attention. On April 3, the CSD sided with Barça, upholding the appeal filed by the club during the Spanish Super Cup held in Arabia.

Breaking News: Javier Tebas's LaLiga Appeals CSD's Decision on Dani Olmo Case

"LaLiga understands that the Resolution seriously violates the regulatory framework regarding economic control and the processing of sports licenses, undermines the general interest of the competition, and compromises its integrity by breaking the principle of equality among clubs," explains LaLiga in its statement presented this Monday.

"All this justifies the need for an urgent judicial response to ensure the competitive balance and financial sustainability of the competition," it concludes.

The Superior Sports Council, meanwhile, has already made clear "the incompetence of the Monitoring Commission to decide on the license requested by Barça". We will see how the matter ends, as it seems that the Dani Olmo case is still unsolved and that, consequently, there will be new and exciting episodes in the coming months.

With the appeal filed by LaLiga EA Sports, the intentions already made evident by Javier Tebas are confirmed, adding even more chapters to a series that seems to have no end.