It's Official, Ronald Araújo Is Out of Barça: 'Hansi Flick Bets On...'

Ronald Araújo's season has undoubtedly been the most complicated of his career. The Uruguayan, who was untouchable for Barça last season, had established himself as the leader of the culé defense and an essential piece for the club's future. However, an untimely injury in the summer and the arrival of Hansi Flick to the culé bench have completely changed his situation in the team.

Ronald Araújo, who was poised to be the defender destined to be the cornerstone of FC Barcelona in the coming years, has seen his prominence drastically reduced. Since Hansi Flick's arrival, the Uruguayan center-back has lost his spot in the starting eleven in favor of Iñigo Martínez, who has been preferred by the German coach. This situation nearly led to his departure in the winter transfer market when, according to various sources, Araújo reached an agreement with Juventus.

Ronald Araújo Renews, but Hansi Flick Has Other Priorities

Finally, after a key meeting with Deco and Hansi Flick, Ronald Araújo decided to stay at the club. The Uruguayan renewed his contract until 2031, an agreement that also included a release clause set at 65 million euros. However, despite this long-term commitment, Araújo's situation hasn't changed much and he remains not a protagonist in Flick's plans.

Although he has been able to play minutes in some matches, it is evident that Ronald Araújo is not the most important center-back in the German coach's mind. This turn of events has caused uncertainty about his future, and the reality is that his departure from Barça could be a matter of time. Especially after Hansi Flick's latest decision.

Ronald Araújo's Executioner

Ronald Araújo's situation has become even more complicated following the emergence of Andreas Christensen. The Dane, who started the season injured, has begun to earn Hansi Flick's trust little by little. Whenever he plays, he proves to be a solid center-back, capable of defending dangerous situations, but he also makes it clear that he likes to play the ball out from the back.

In fact, it seems that Hansi Flick has already placed Andreas Christensen ahead of Ronald Araújo in his order of priorities. A scenario that could be solved in one fell swoop with the sale of one of the two defenders. If necessary, it seems that it will be the Uruguayan who will have to pack his bags, as Flick believes that Christensen fits better with what FC Barcelona needs.