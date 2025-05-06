FIFA Doesn't Want Barça in the Final, Gianni Infantino Confirms: 'Everyone Knows...'

Tonight, the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals between Inter Milan and Barça takes place. After an extremely even first leg, today's match takes on total importance. The one who achieves victory will earn the first ticket to the final to be held on May 31 in Munich, an event that promises to be historic.

| Europa Press

Both Barça and Inter Milan are eager to be part of that final at all costs. The opportunity to compete for the top club title in Europe is the dream of both, and today, more than ever, they will have to give their best. However, there are external factors that could influence the development of this decisive match.

The Hidden Interests of FIFA

In recent hours, everyone has been talking about some very controversial statements by Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA. When asked about the future champion of the UEFA Champions League, Infantino did not hesitate to state: "The Champions League champion? Everyone knows I'm an Inter fan." This statement has caused a worldwide stir, and understandably so.

Infantino, who has influence in the soccer world, made these statements just hours before the second leg between Barça and Inter. FIFA, which organizes the Club World Cup, prefers the Champions League finalists to be Inter and PSG, as both will be present in the new competition. In contrast, Barça and Arsenal, who failed to qualify for this new tournament, do not generate the same excitement for FIFA.

What Gianni Infantino really seeks with his statements is to ensure that the teams playing the Champions League final are also those competing in the Club World Cup. For him, this would grant even more prestige to the international tournament. The presence of names like Inter and PSG in that competition would elevate its global status, which would explain his unfortunate comments just days before such a crucial match.

However, despite what Gianni Infantino said, Barça will not be intimidated. Flick's team understands that for FIFA, it would be more favorable for Inter Milan to reach the UEFA Champions League final, but they know they depend on themselves. If they play a good match tonight, nothing and no one can prevent them from being in Munich on May 31 to play the final.