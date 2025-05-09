Barça's U-turn with Nico Williams: 'Final Decision, His Signing...'

Last summer, Nico Williams was the protagonist of a saga that seemed endless. The Navarrese winger from Athletic was the top candidate to strengthen Barça's forward line and Hansi Flick's top priority. Finally, Nico decided to stay one more season in Bilbao, and the transfer ended up being frustrated.

Barça's problems with Fair Play and Nico Williams's desire to play in the Europe League alongside his brother were significant reasons. The dream of reaching the European final, which will be played at San Mamés, weighed heavily on the player's mind when making his final decision. However, his desire to play at Camp Nou has never disappeared.

| Europa Press

His talent and great quality, combined with his strong friendship with Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Balde, suggested that this summer could be the time to try his signing again. However, after an unexpected U-turn, it seems that now it's Barça who rejects the incorporation of the Navarrese winger. The reasons behind this surprising change of course are several, and one of them has a proper name.

Nico Williams's signing by FC Barcelona is canceled: the reasons

One of the reasons that might have made Laporta reconsider Nico Williams's signing is the economic issue. Although his current clause, set at 60 million euros, is manageable, the president would prefer to invest that amount in more necessary positions. Let's remember that Hansi Flick has requested to strengthen both full-back positions, additions that are considered absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, there's also the possibility that Barça prefers to sign a reliable striker who can replace Lewandowski when necessary. The Pole has one more year on his contract, but at almost 37 years old, it seems unlikely he will continue beyond June 2026. If so, signing Nico Williams wouldn't make much sense, as the priority is to strengthen the spearhead.

| Europa Press

The last reason has a proper name: Raphinha. Barça's '11', who was already on the tightrope last season because of Nico Williams and is now posting numbers worthy of the Ballon d'Or. If he keeps his level from here to the end of the season, it seems difficult to think of a signing that could take his place.

Raphinha, key in Barça's attack

Barça's '11' is completing an exceptional season, going from being in dispute with Xavi to being indispensable with Hansi Flick. The Brazilian winger's numbers are scandalous: 52 matches played and 4,207 minutes of effective play. Additionally, Raphinha has managed to score 32 goals in all competitions and provide 25 assists.

Raphinha is key in Hansi Flick's scheme, forming a magical trident with Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski. His presence is reason enough to cancel Nico Williams's signing, who wouldn't come to be a substitute in the Barça team.