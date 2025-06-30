It's official: Real Madrid will pay his release clause very soon, Xabi Alonso has made it happen.

Xabi Alonso has made a perfect start at Real Madrid: His arrival on the Bernabéu bench has sparked a wave of excitement among both the fans and the locker room. The players respect him and seem willing to follow his instructions to the letter, and the atmosphere is one of total commitment. Everyone knows that the time for change has come, and now it's time to prove it with actions.

Club World Cup is shaping up to be the first major test for the new Madrid coach. The team is already in the round of 16, where they'll face Juventus in a clash full of history and excitement. Both teams have convincingly advanced through the group stage and arrive with confidence, but only one will move forward in pursuit of the title.

| @realmadrid

Xabi Alonso takes a risk without the signing he has demanded: He hasn't arrived yet, but will very soon

Real Madrid want to win everything, but Xabi Alonso will have to face this match without one of his major requests: The next Madrid signing won't be present at the tournament. FIFA regulations prohibit a player from playing the same competition with two different teams. Therefore, Álvaro Carreras, Xabi's chosen one, won't be able to wear the white jersey until after the Club World Cup.

However, that doesn't stop the club. Real Madrid will very soon pay the release clause for Álvaro Carreras, Benfica's left-back, for a value of €50 million. This has been a direct request from Xabi Alonso, who considers him a key piece to strengthen the defense.

Álvaro Carreras is not only a solid defender, and his addition is a boost for an area that has raised doubts in recent months. He also stands out for his ability to join the attack with intelligence and speed. He has range, vision, and accuracy in his crosses, and he'll arrive as soon as Real Madrid's participation in the Club World Cup ends.

Álvaro Carreras is about to arrive

Álvaro Carreras's profile fits perfectly with what Xabi Alonso is looking for in his system. In addition, his presence will increase internal competition, especially with Fran García, who's been the regular starter. The battle for the left flank is on.

Álvaro Carreras and Fran García will fight for a spot on a team that wants to aim for everything. The arrival of the Benfica player will take place right after the Club World Cup, when he'll be able to immediately join Madrid's dynamic.

Xabi Alonso will thus achieve his main goal in the market. The sporting management has replied quickly, and Real Madrid will have in Álvaro Carreras a reinforcement for both the present and the future. A signing that promises to bring much joy to Madridists.