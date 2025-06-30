Szymon Marciniak was, without a doubt, the most controversial referee during the last official season, which is still ongoing with the FIFA Club World Cup. The media-savvy Polish referee, famous for his Real Madrid toiletry bag or for disallowing the famous penalty for "double touch" by the Argentine Atleti player Julián Álvarez, has once again taken center stage. This time, Szymon Marciniak has not been in the spotlight for his own merits, but because FIFA, mocking Barça, PSG, and Atlético, has awarded the Polish referee.

Barça, which was also harmed by Szymon Marciniak during the Champions League semifinals against Inter, can't believe FIFA's latest move. If the Club World Cup is already nonsense, according to sources from Barça, now it seems even more so, since FIFA has decided to boost Marciniak's career and visibility. "For clubs like Barça and PSG, Szymon Marciniak is practically a joke," say sources from the culer club, who are certain that Madrid will be "helped" in this Club World Cup.

| Europa Press

The Club World Cup taking place in the US is entering its final stretch and, therefore, all the big teams are starting to fight to stay alive in the battle. Barça is not in the Club World Cup, but they are following the competition from Barcelona and hoping that Madrid will be eliminated sooner rather than later. However, Barça is starting to lose their composure, as they observe FIFA's decisions and are astonished: Szymon Marciniak awarded, surprising other entities like Atlético, Bayern, or PSG.

Confirmed, FIFA mocks PSG, Barça and Atlético: "Award for Szymon Marciniak"

Szymon Marciniak, 44-year-old Polish referee, was the main protagonist of the second leg of the Champions League semifinals between Inter and Barça. Marciniak, first-class international for more than a decade, was very inaccurate and sowed chaos at San Siro. At the end of the match, the Pole was the target of all kinds of criticism, but the harshest ones come from UEFA.

Szymon Marciniak was punished and was left, as we reported in "e-Notícies", without refereeing the UEFA Champions League final between Inter and PSG. Szymon Marciniak was sidelined for several weeks, but now FIFA has decided to bring him back and has rewarded him with a spectacular "big match." The Polish referee, with a lot of experience in top-level matches, has been awarded the Madrid-Juventus match in the Club World Cup round of 16, something that leaves Barça stunned.

Szymon Marciniak is already at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium: "Award guaranteed with a blow to Barça..."

Szymon Marciniak was not only a protagonist in the Barça vs. Inter tie, he was also decisive in eliminating Atlético de Madrid in that famous penalty shootout. Clubs like Atlético de Madrid or PSG consider this FIFA award to Szymon Marciniak a mockery, as he returns to a big stage after a few weeks of rest.

The Club World Cup is entering a decisive phase and Barça will have to follow it from home. At the culer club, they're "stunned" by FIFA's latest decision, which is also an offense to Atlético de Madrid, who are already on vacation after being eliminated from the tournament. Barça, however, trusts PSG under Luis Enrique: they should be the favorite and capable of knocking out Madrid under Xabi Alonso, who is starting to get going after some doubts.