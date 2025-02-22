Joan Laporta Gives the Order: Kylian Mbappé's Kryptonite Signs With Barça Until 2027

Joan Laporta continues planning the next season with the idea of strengthening the squad and making it more competitive. He aims to reinforce the attacking line despite the great performance of the trident this season. Lamine Yamal is the club's emblem and is untouchable, but the other two attacking positions could undergo changes.

Raphinha is performing at a very high level, but his starting position is not guaranteed considering names like Rafael Leão or Nico Williams have been mentioned. Meanwhile, Joan Laporta intends to sign a '9' who can replace Robert Lewandowski in the medium term. The great problem for the Catalan club is the extremely high cost of the desired operations.

Alexander Isak, for example, will not leave Newcastle for less than 150 million. Meanwhile, Gyökeres, another candidate to take Robert Lewandowski's place, is also excessively expensive. In such a scenario, Joan Laporta has made an unexpected decision that directly affects Kylian Mbappé.

Joan Laporta Activates Kylian Mbappé's Kryptonite Signing

In recent hours, Joan Laporta has made a move by betting on the renewal of Robert Lewandowski until 2027. The Pole has shown that he is still in top form and leads the LaLiga scoring chart with 20 goals. He is closely followed by Real Madrid's star, Kylian Mbappé, with 17 goals.

Without a doubt, Robert Lewandowski is enjoying a sweet moment and already has better numbers than Kylian Mbappé. Currently, only the English forward from Bayern Munich, Harry Kane with 21 goals, and Liverpool's striker, Mohamed Salah with 23, surpass him internationally. These figures have led Joan Laporta to consider the possibility of offering him a renewal until June 2027.

To date, Robert Lewandowski is responding and has already participated in 55% of the matches that Barça can play this season. This fact means that the Pole already has an automatic renewal for one more season. But Joan Laporta wants more and will propose that he stays until 2027.

Robert Lewandowski Will Compete with Kylian Mbappé Until 2027

After the renewals of Pedri, Gavi, or Araújo, the next one to do so will be Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international is showing that age is not an impediment to high performance, and once his continuity is secured until 2026, Joan Laporta wants him to sign until 2027. The extension for another season can also help to prorate the contract, with the amount to be received between 2026-2027 being distributed over the two campaigns.

This would help Barça to have a bit more financial fair play. Given the good relations between Joan Laporta and the forward's entourage, no problems are expected in reaching an agreement. Robert Lewandowski is very involved with Hansi Flick's new project and will gladly sign the renewal.