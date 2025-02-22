Fermín López Breathes a Sigh of Relief: His Tormentor Says Goodbye to Barça, Heads to Bayern Munich

The season for Fermín López at FC Barcelona began with difficulties. Initially, he had few opportunities and his performance was somewhat mediocre, which prevented him from securing a regular spot in the first team. However, as the months passed, the young midfielder has been improving his level.

Currently, Fermín López has established himself as a key piece in Hansi Flick's scheme. The player from Jaén has demonstrated in every match that he can bring energy, intensity and quality to Barça's midfield. Despite Fermín López's good progression, Barça is still considering the option of signing a midfielder who would fit perfectly into Hansi Flick's plans.

| E-Noticies

One of the names that has been on the table for months is Álex Baena, a Villarreal midfielder who has impressed with his performance in LaLiga and European competitions.

Álex Baena, a Midfielder Who Shines in LaLiga and Europe

Álex Baena has been one of the revelations of LaLiga in recent years. This season, the 22-year-old midfielder has recorded six goals and six assists in LaLiga so far, in addition to two goals and three assists in the Europa League for now.

His ability to create play, his vision and his skill to score from the midfield make him a complete midfielder. Last year, Álex Baena stood out as the top assistant in the five major leagues, which further underscores his ability to influence his team's play.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

FC Barcelona has closely followed Baena throughout the season and the midfielder has shown his interest in a possible transfer to 'Can Barça' on several occasions. However, the arrival of Álex Baena at Barça could hinder the progression of Fermín López, who is proving that he has much to offer.

This has caused internal reflection within the Barça board about whether strengthening the midfield with Baena would be the best for the team. Even so, they also consider Fermín López as the main solution for the long term.

Bayern Munich Enters the Race for Álex Baena

In an unexpected turn of events, Álex Baena has received a formal offer from Bayern Munich. The German club has shown great interest in signing the Spanish midfielder, which has distanced Baena from FC Barcelona's orbit. Bayern Munich, looking to strengthen their midfield, considers Álex Baena an excellent option to improve their squad.

| @VillarrealCF

Specifically, the German team led by Vincent Kompany is willing to pay 40 million euros for the Spanish winger. An offer that could end Barça's interest in Álex Baena, as the midfielder is attracted by the possibility of playing in the Bundesliga. Although Barça still considers him an attractive option, the competition with Bayern Munich will make Álex Baena's future remain uncertain.

The Future of Álex Baena and Barça's Interest

Bayern Munich's interest has complicated FC Barcelona's options to sign Álex Baena. Although Barça remains an attractive option for Baena, the German club's offer and the possibilities of playing in the Bundesliga could hinder the Barça operation.

Thus, his future seems closer to Bayern, leaving Barça evaluating other options to strengthen the midfield and continue betting on players like Fermín López.