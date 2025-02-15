No One Expected the Signing Dani Olmo Has Asked Barça For: 'He's Much Better Than...'

The signing of Dani Olmo by Barça, valued at 55 million euros plus variables, was one of the most notable additions of the past summer market. Deco, the club's sporting director, played a crucial role in this operation, firmly betting on the talent of the Spanish player. Meanwhile, Flick and Laporta also considered that Olmo should be the chosen one.

| Europa Press

Olmo started the season brilliantly, showcasing his quality in the first matches. However, various injuries have hindered his continuity, limiting his participation to only 33.4% of the possible minutes to date. Despite this, his quality and judgment are beyond doubt, and that's why the management always listens to what he has to say.

Barça Seeks '9'

Although Dani Olmo operates in the final third of the field, Flick, Deco, and Laporta are aware of the need to find a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish player is already 36 years old and, although his numbers are spectacular, he won't last forever. In this scenario, the top management of the Catalan club has focused its attention on Alexander Isak, forward for Newcastle United.

| Europa Press

Isak has proven to be a versatile and effective striker in the Premier League. His profile fits what Barça is looking for, although not everyone within the club is convinced that he is the best option. Dani Olmo, for example, believes there is a much better striker in the market and has made this known to the management.

Dani Olmo Bets on Benjamin Sesko

Dani Olmo, a great connoisseur of European football and the qualities of certain players, has suggested considering Benjamin Sesko as a preferred option. Olmo and Sesko shared a locker room at RB Leipzig, where the Slovenian forward stood out for his scoring ability and imposing physique.

Benjamin Sesko, at just 21 years old, has already shown remarkable performance in the Bundesliga, accumulating 15 goals and 4 assists in 30 matches during the current season. His youth and projection make him an attractive alternative for Barça. Dani Olmo, aware that he will leave Leipzig this summer, has requested his arrival at FC Barcelona.

Benjamin Sesko, An Ideal Profile to Say Goodbye to Lewandowski

Dani Olmo's recommendation is based on his shared experience with Sesko and the conviction that the Slovenian could perfectly adapt to Barça's play style. Additionally, their mutual knowledge would facilitate integration and chemistry in the attack. His style is very reminiscent of Lewandowski's, so the transition is assured.

Although Alexander Isak remains a valued option by the sporting management, Dani Olmo's suggestion has led the Catalan club to closely follow Benjamin Sesko's development. Barça considers the Slovenian a viable alternative in case the operation for Isak doesn't succeed.