Barça and Atlético de Madrid will face each other in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and will also do so in the offices in this upcoming transfer market. According to 'e-Notícies', Barça has reached a verbal agreement with a player from Atlético de Madrid, who will leave Simeone to join the team led by Pedri. The Canarian midfielder of Barça is being key for Joan Laporta and also for Hansi Flick: new signing confirmed and already closed, farewell to Atlético de Madrid from Cholo Simeone.

The transfer market will not open until this upcoming summer, but Barça is clear that, to achieve everything, they must start working right now. In fact, this is what is happening, as the culer club has closed a new TOP signing thanks to the effort and work of a Pedri who is being very important. It is not easy to say farewell to Cholo Simeone, but Barça has managed to convince him and this star will take the step: he goes all out for his dream, to be a culer.

[IMAGE]{798234}[/IMAGE]

Joan Laporta's Barça continues to work to start the summer transfer market on a high note, which could be important for Hansi Flick to have a new defensive midfielder. The German coach's priority was Joshua Kimmich, the current starting pivot of Bayern, but Barça is clear that the midfielder will either renew with the Germans or sign for another club for free. Despite this difficult and uncertain situation, Barça already makes another signing official: it comes thanks to Pedri and will leave Atlético de Madrid of Simeone behind.

farewell to Simeone, He Won't Play at Atlético de Madrid, He Only Wants to Compete with Pedri and at Barça

Barça has several open fronts to solve in this upcoming transfer market, but the main one is to strengthen their midfield, somewhat affected by absences and injuries. Flick counts on Casadó and Marc Bernal, but the German coach would like to incorporate a third piece that has both experience and potential. Barça has listened to Flick's request and has managed to close a signing that will leave Simeone behind, the Argentine coach who also wanted to strengthen his midfield this summer.

Barça doesn't rule out the arrival of Joshua Kimmich, but they do want to secure the signing of another midfielder in case the German ends up opting for Bayern. While it is true that Marc Casadó's performance is being outstanding, Barça knows that his level has dropped and that the Catalan needs more replacements. It is for this reason that Joan Laporta already confirms the signing: he says farewell to Simeone to play with Pedri at Barça, all confirmed.

Confirmed, He Leaves Simeone Behind and Now Signs for Barça: 'Pedri Already Convinces Him'

Barça doesn't rule out the signing of Joshua Kimmich, but they do confirm the arrival of another midfielder who, for now, already knows he will compete hand in hand with Pedri. We are talking about a signing as TOP as Joshua Kimmich's: Atlético wanted him, but he preferred to join Hansi Flick's culer team, led by the Canarian Pedri. Although the transfer market is closed, Barça wants to advance work and has set the challenge of sealing the signing of a new midfielder now.

Barça already wins the battle against Simeone and secures the signing of one of the most promising young pivots in Europe: Joan Laporta had been following him for some time. Now Barça already does its homework and secures the one who will be the new Joshua Kimmich, who had also received a call from Atlético de Madrid of Cholo Simeone.

Barça wanted to have a new midfielder and will be able to do so definitively, although everything will be sealed in the next summer transfer market. Simeone wanted him, but he finally chose to sign for Barça: we are talking about Oscar Gloukh, a 20-year-old Israeli defensive pivot who will be part of Flick's sports structure. Gloukh plays for Red Bull Salzburg and is represented by Rafaela Pimienta, a great friend of Joan Laporta: his signing will be around 20 million, final farewell to Simeone.