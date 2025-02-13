Official Announcement from Barça After the Latest on Pau Cubarsí: 'He's Leaving This Summer...'

Pau Cubarsí, 18-year-old Catalan central defender, has renewed his contract with Barça until June 2029, and the culer club has taken advantage of the announcement to send a message. Pau Cubarsí is already an essential pillar in Hansi Flick's squad, and this is also confirmed by Barça, which has rushed to renew the Catalan central defender. The curious thing about Barça's announcement is that it is joined by a specific and direct message: there are 2 stars whose days are numbered at Barça, they are leaving in the summer.

Pau Cubarsí, Barça defender, has not only become one of the best players on the first team, but he has also gained a lot of influence and authority in the locker room. The Barça central defender, 18 years old and trained at La Masia, is vital for Flick and now will also be for Laporta, as he has been key in sending a message. Pau Cubarsí only thinks about succeeding at Barça, and the club considers that he has 20 years of career ahead, so it is preparing to close a great sale.

[IMAGE]{361270}[/IMAGE]

With the future of Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez sealed, Barça also decided to renew Araújo, but what may happen with the Uruguayan is more uncertain than ever. Barça counts on the Uruguayan defender and also counts on Jonathan Tah, a Bayer Leverkusen player who already has a verbal agreement to join Barça for free in the summer. With all this, the announcement and the latest news about Pau Cubarsí, now renewed, also serve as a clear message for 2 defenders of the squad: they have no place, farewell to Barça.

Official Announcement from Barça After the Latest News About Pau Cubarsí: 'He's Leaving This Summer...'

Pau Cubarsí continues to show flashes of great quality and has already positioned himself as a clear winner of the next Golden Boy: at Barça, they are amazed by his discipline and competitive character. Pau Cubarsí not only shines on the field, but he has also gained influence in the locker room, and Barça has rewarded him with a renewal until 2029. Pau Cubarsí will have a release clause of 1 billion euros, as Barça, evidently, wants him to continue wearing the culer colors for many more seasons.

The renewal of Pau Cubarsí has been key for two more than evident reasons: securing the future of the first team's defense and sending a clear message to 2 players. With Tah's signing closed and Pau Cubarsí's renewal, Barça considers that it has already secured its defense and, consequently, doesn't count on more players.

This implies that two first-team players specialized in defense already know that their future is rather far from Barça. These are Sergi Domínguez, with a reserve team contract, and Andreas Christensen, who already considered leaving during the winter transfer market. This digital outlet can report that both previously mentioned playershave already received the message and, therefore, are already looking for new sports projects.