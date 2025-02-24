Nobody Expected What Cordero Vega Has Said, Saves Barça and Blames Var: 'to...'

Cordero Vega, a Cantabrian referee with several years of experience in Primera División, was in charge of officiating the Las Palmas-Barça match of LaLiga EA Sports. The match wasn't particularly tough, but there were several controversial plays that, once again, stirred up dust around the Spanish Football Federation. The atmosphere remains tense and the controversy doesn't cease in Spain:after Madrid's letter, the CTA is more questioned than ever and everything is under scrutiny.

Although the match didn't have any controversial decision, Cordero Vega didn't back down and, after the match, didn't hesitate to criticize the VAR: no one expected what he said. During the match, which Barça sealed with a victory (0-2), there was only one controversial play: a possible penalty by Eric García that, despite the previous offside, was reviewed. This review was precisely what set off alarms on the benches of Las Palmas and Barça, who couldn't believe it:if the VAR called Cordero Vega, it was for a reason.

[IMAGE]{858436}[/IMAGE]

Álex Muñoz's offside at the start of the action was very clear, which is why no one understood the protocol followed by the refereeing team. After the final whistle, both sides approached Cordero Vega to inquire about this situation, which, once again, caused all kinds of derogatory comments regarding Barça. Cordero Vega didn't hide and revealed something no one expected: he saved Barça and blamed the VAR for the confusion and chaos.

Nobody Expected What Cordero Vega Said, Saves Barça and Blames VAR: 'To...'

Cordero Vega isn't one of the most media-friendly referees in LaLiga EA Sports, but this time he was the protagonist of a scene captured by television cameras. The coach of UD Las Palmas, Diego Martínez, approached to ask about this situation and Cordero Vega was very clear and direct in explaining the protocol. Usually, if there is an offside, no action is reviewed by the main referee, but on this occasion, to everyone's surprise, it was completely different.

"If there was an offside, why do you stop the match?", asked Diego Martínez. Cordero Vega's response was surprising: "So that everyone can see it, so they don't think that...". With this response, Cordero Vega admitted that the established refereeing protocol was modified so that 'people could see the images at home'.

The play finally ended with an offside by Álex Muñoz, a player who previously touched the ball with his back before Álex Suárez controlled and shot, impacting García.