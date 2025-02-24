Confirmed, Ferran Torres, Mandatory Starter: New Ko at Barça for Copa Del Rey

The Copa del Rey semifinal clash between Barça and Atleti will take place tomorrow, and both teams arrive in top form and with great momentum. An intense and thrilling match is expected, with spirits running high on both sides. The players have worked hard to fine-tune details and elevate their performance, and the anticipation is felt in every corner of the stadium.

Beyond the title at stake, Barça and Atleti know they are entering a decisive stretch of the season. With all titles in play, managing fatigue and preventing injuries will be crucial points from now until the end of the season. Meanwhile, Flick's team arrives at the Copa del Rey match with one of their great stars injured, which will allow Ferran Torres to start again.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

Ferran Torres Has a Golden Opportunity in the Copa del Rey

News that has caused a stir in Barça's environment is what happened in the training session before the Copa del Rey clash taking place tomorrow. An untimely injury in the squad has left a gap in the offensive sector and Ferran Torres now becomes the key piece to fill that void.

The '7' has shown remarkable performance this season: his movements, speed and precision in finishing have been decisive in previous matches. It seems that Hansi Flick fully trusts Ferran Torres's ability to make a difference. Especially after learning about the absence of Lamine Yamal, who is very likely to miss the first leg of the semifinals.

Lamine Yamal, Serious Doubt

Lamine Yamal suffered a severe stomp over the weekend against UD Las Palmas that has put his presence in the match against the colchoneros at risk. The '19', key this season in Flick's plans, hasn't trained with his teammates and might rest. Evidently, the medical services will try to ensure Lamine can play, but right now it seems complicated.

Without Lamine Yamal, Barça struggles a lot to achieve victory as the statistics show. However, when Ferran Torres has taken his place, he has done really well. The '7' already has 11 goals this season and hopes to increase his tally in the clash against Simeone's team.

Pending official confirmation, everything indicates that Lamine Yamal will be out and that Ferran Torres seems to be the favorite to take his place. The Copa del Rey semifinal presents a great opportunity for him to showcase his quality and he doesn't want to miss it. The fans hope to see him shine in the match against Atleti.