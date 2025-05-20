Meeting confirmed at Barça: Deco has 3 pending matters, Flick gives his opinion

Deco has played a decisive and crucial role in the team's successful season. As Laporta confirmed a few days ago, Deco was directly responsible for signing Flick, which has proven to be a total success. Now, the sporting director has scheduled a decisive meeting with the German coach to further improve the competitiveness of this squad.

This meeting will take place during this week. Deco and Flick will be responsible for defining Barça's objectives for this transfer market, and they will do so by considering reinforcing three positions. Specifically, they will debate what to do with the striker position, the goalkeeping, and the full-backs.

Key meeting between Deco and Flick to define the future of the squad

Although LaLiga hasn't finished yet and the last match is still to be played, Barça has already concluded the current season. This week the meeting between Deco and Flick will take place to start shaping what will be the squad for the next campaign. As we have already mentioned, the goalkeeping, the full-backs, and the '9' position will be topics to discuss.

Barça will go to the transfer market to reinforce certain positions that are considered indispensable. These will be signings conditioned by the club's economy, which is still going through a delicate moment. Depending on the departures and the salary margin that can be freed up, Deco and Flick will end up making the additions they evaluate during this week's meeting.

The new additions

Deco and Flick's top priority is to find a reliable replacement for Lewandowski. Ferran Torres has performed at a high level when he has had to play, but Barça is looking for a top center forward. Gyökeres, for example, has been strongly rumored in recent hours.

Regarding the goalkeeping issue, the uncertainty surrounding Szczesny and the doubts caused by Ter Stegen may lead to the signing of a new goalkeeper. In this regard, Deco has Joan García as a favorite, although Lucas Chevalier from Lille is also strongly rumored. Meanwhile, Flick will also put forward the name of Bart Verbruggen from Brighton.

The situation of both full-backs will also be reviewed, as Koundé and Balde currently have no rivals. Gerard Martín and Héctor Fort are light-years away, so Flick has explicitly requested to reinforce both sides of the defense. To do so, Deco has presented the names of Marc Pubill or Mingueza.

In any case, it is evident that the meeting that will take place this week between Deco and Flick will clarify the Catalan club's plans for the next season.