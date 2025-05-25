No one expected this from Jules Koundé: bitter surprise before the farewell

Jules Koundé has become untouchable in Hansi Flick's scheme, with more than 4,400 minutes he has been the most used player in the squad. The French defender has perfectly settled into the right-back position for Barça and has been a key piece for defensive solidity. Only an injury in the final stretch of the season prevented him from playing the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan.

The injury he sustained in the first leg of the semifinals caused him to leave early. His injury in the hamstring of his left thigh also prevented him from being present in the Clásico against Real Madrid at the Olímpic de Montjuïc. The expectations of the medical services are that he could be recovered for the last league match against Athletic but ultimately it will not be so.

The French defender will be absent for tonight's match at San Mamés, which will close this season's league championship. A very special match that could mean the farewell of several players who will not be at Barça next season. One example is the forward Ansu Fati, who could play his last minutes in the blaugrana jersey, as well as his teammate Héctor Fort.

Barça is on track to renew Koundé

Already established as the great leader of the defense in the right-back position, the Frenchman is close to extending the contract that ties him to Barça. It is a matter of time before Koundé ends up confirming his renewal, which will link him to the culé entity until 2030. Hansi Flick considers him essential, and Barça desires to renew his contract before the season ends.

| Europa Press

Koundé currently has a contract until 2027, Barça is very satisfied with his performance and wants to secure him for three more seasons. The French defender doesn't intend to move from Barcelona despite the siren calls from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia. He feels comfortable and important in the group, and there should be no problems for his renewal.

Koundé doesn't make it in time for the Nations League

The defender hasn't recovered in time to be included in Didier Deschamps's list for the final four of the 2025 Nations League. In his place, the defender on loan to Atlético, Clément Lenglet, returns to a draft for the French national team. The French team will face Spain on June 5 in Stuttgart.

The other semifinal will be played by host Germany against Portugal on June 4 in Munich with the aim of securing a spot for the final on June 8. Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé will be the references for the French team and the great threat to the Spanish team. The good news for Koundé is that he will enjoy a long summer to fully recover and be in top form for the team's preseason.