Breaking news, Jorge Mendes confirms the situation with Lamine Yamal at Barça: 'We are not going...'

The saga between Barça and Lamine Yamal is more alive than ever and it will be even more so with the presence of Jorge Mendes in the city of Barcelona. In fact, Jorge Mendes and Lamine Yamal had lunch this Thursday at a restaurant in the city, which indicates that they are working on his situation.

Barça wants to renew Lamine Yamal, but the club's star demands a lot and Jorge Mendes already confirms it.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

In recent hours, there has been much speculation about the future of Lamine Yamal, but everything will be settled in the coming hours. The future winner of the Ballon d'Or is very clear about his future, something that Jorge Mendes explained after the meeting with the Barça footballer.

Lamine Yamal and Barça are already negotiating the contract extension of the young Spanish player. Lamine Yamal's contract ends in June 2026, but Barça assures that his renewal is very advanced. However, 'e-Notícies' has been able to confirm that the Spanish star trained at La Masia will not make it easy for Barça: his demands are frightening and worrying at Can Barça.

Deco has taken care to deny it, but Barça knows that Lamine Yamal demands to become the highest-paid player on the team. Everything seemed to indicate that Lamine Yamal could leave Barça, but Jorge Mendes, his agent, has calmed the situation.

Jorge Mendes confirms it: there is no Lamine Yamal case at Barça

According to 'Jijantes', Lamine Yamal and Jorge Mendes met this Thursday to address the renewal of the Spanish winger. Lamine Yamal will turn 18 on July 13, 2025, at which point he will be able to sign a long-term professional contract.

For all these reasons, Barça is in a hurry to renew Lamine Yamal. However, Mendes has calmed the atmosphere and declared that "Lamine Yamal will renew with Barça shortly" and that "he is happy in Barcelona". Case closed: Lamine Yamal will stay at Barça, the Spaniard is not going anywhere.

Lamine Yamal and Barça are destined to understand each other, but the culer striker will not make it easy to continue playing at Camp Nou. Lamine Yamal wants to become the highest-paid player on the team, he would like Julián Álvarez to join, and he has requested the continuity of Héctor Fort.