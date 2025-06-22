From Bernabéu to Camp Nou, Florentino doesn't want him: Vinícius Júnior will take his place

The rivalry between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona remains one of the most intense and high-profile in the world.

Over the years, these two giants of Spanish soccer have competed for everything: titles, players, and prestige.

A clear example was the signing of Arda Güler, who was very close to joining Barça, but ended up choosing Madrid after the intervention of Florentino Pérez.

Now, a new chapter in this story is unfolding. This time, both clubs will benefit, although time will tell which player turned out to be the better bet.

Nico Williams, a target in dispute

In recent days, Nico Williams has become the center of a new clash between both clubs.

The Athletic Club winger was tempted last summer by Barça, but he decided to stay in Bilbao. However, in recent weeks, his name started to be strongly linked to Real Madrid.

The interest in the 21-year-old player (21 años) grew even more, especially after rumors about the possible departure of Vinícius Júnior to Saudi Arabia.

In this regard, the arrival of Nico Williams seemed confirmed by Real Madrid, with sources close to the club assuring that Florentino Pérez had practically secured his signature.

Even with the possible departure of Vinícius Júnior, Nico Williams seemed to be an interesting option to strengthen Madrid's squad. However, the outlook changed unexpectedly.

Change of course: Nico Williams to Barça

Contrary to expectations, the situation took a U-turn in the last few hours. Vinícius Júnior, who had been linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia, has decided to stay at Real Madrid.

This decision has ultimately made Nico Williams's path easier when it comes to making a decision.

Finally, the Athletic Club winger has chosen to join FC Barcelona, turning down Real Madrid.

This turn of events has made it clear that Barça has seized the opportunity and managed to sign Nico Williams.

This way, the Basque will strengthen the blaugrana attack, which also echoes the strategy of bringing in young and promising talent to the team. Specifically, Nico Williams will sign a contract until 2031 with Barça.

A key signing for Barça's future

Nico Williams's signing is a sign of Barça's ambition for the future. With such promising talent, Williams becomes an essential piece for the team.

Moreover, his signing strengthens the connection with the Basque youth academy and shows how Barça continues to bet on players with great potential.

With this addition, Barça positions themselves to remain competitive in the fight for titles.