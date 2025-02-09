No One at Barça Expected It, Great Offer from Saudi Arabia: Ansu Fati Could Stay

Ansu knows that he isn't in Hansi Flick's plans but insists on staying at Barça despite reports from Türkiye about interest from two clubs in the forward. The Ansu Fati saga continues; the striker has known for some time that he needs to leave Barça. Otherwise, Ansu is aware that he won't have opportunities to play in the remaining six months of the competition.

Hansi Flick clearly explained that he doesn't count on Ansu Fati; at the start of 2025, he has only played half a game in Barbastro in the Cup. Ansu has had four bench appearances and five exclusions for technical reasons; the German coach's message couldn't be more clear. Although the winter market in Europe has ended, Ansu would still have some opportunity to leave Barça, as the Turkish market remains open and Besiktas has shown interest in Ansu.

| E-Noticies

However, Ansu Fati continues with his intention to stay at Can Barça and improve under Hansi Flick's guidance and prove to him that he's ready to play. It's especially challenging for him considering that the level he has shown in his appearances is far from the level displayed by the starters. Lewandowski's backup forward is Ferran Torres, the Valencian, who usually performs well and scores goals when he plays.

Mega Offer from Saudi Arabia for Ferran Torres

The future of the Valencian at Barça is uncertain despite his great form. Against Valencia, in the Cup, he scored a hat trick and has already scored 10 goals this season; Ferran is making a case for himself with outstanding performances. Ferran, 24 years old, has become a key player in the culé offense; his versatility has allowed him to perform both on the wings and as a striker.

Deco would have a million-dollar offer on the table that could make him reconsider his situation for the upcoming summer market. Barça still needs to bring in money, and in recent hours, an irresistible offer for the Valencian striker would have been received. According to sources close to Laporta's board, a Saudi club has presented an offer close to 40M Euros for the forward.

Ansu Fati's Future at Barça

Ansu Fati would have rejected the possibilities of leaving Barça this January market; the offers from Porto or Sevilla have come to nothing. The La Masia footballer would now have even more chances to stay if Ferran Torres finally leaves for Saudi Arabia. The 40M Euros offered for Ferran is a considerable sum, and despite his good form, he has never been indisputable for Flick.

Ferran's possible departure in the summer could make Ansu Fati's situation at Barça reconsidered. Everything will depend on Ferran Torres's final decision, who will have the last word; the player has a contract until 2026 and hasn't renewed yet. His future is uncertain, as is Ansu Fati's, whose future will largely depend on what ultimately happens with Ferran Torres.