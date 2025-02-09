Confirmed, Swap Between Barça and Bayern: 'Dani Olmo Leaves So That...'

Dani Olmo was the big summer signing, and all the fans have shown their support since that moment. In fact, he was the club's absolute priority, and Deco did everything possible to make it happen. Although the fans were waiting for the addition of Nico Williams, he has been received with much affection.

Barça is slowly recovering from its economic crisis, and the addition of Dani Olmo is the perfect reflection of that. A couple of years ago, it would have been unthinkable to spend approximately 60 million on a player. Now, doubts are starting to appear in Barcelona, and Bayern Munich is open to negotiating.

Dani Olmo's Time at Barça

Dani Olmo is one of the best midfielders today, and the level he showed with Leipzig and in the European Championship proves it. Once the European competition ended, the attacking midfielder's agents accelerated talks with Barça's top management. Unfortunately, his incorporation hasn't been easy, and he has been involved in several controversies.

Although it's true that Dani Olmo didn't cause problems and made everything easy, financial Fair Play has come between him and the Catalan team. Besides not being able to play the first matches because Deco couldn't register him at that time, they are still awaiting the CSD's resolution. He could be registered because Andreas Christensen's registration was canceled, but from January 1, another way had to be found.

Although Dani Olmo has been very patient with Barça regarding economic terms, his entourage is somewhat tired. If you add to this that the player has been injured on several occasions, there could be some problem. Bayern Munich is interested in him and may propose an interesting exchange.

Bayern Munich Goes After Dani Olmo

Barça already knew that Dani Olmo tends to get injured before signing him, so it's no surprise. Anyway, he has played just over 30% of the minutes. This could make Barça accept the proposal to exchange him for Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich's star.

For this to be real, Barça would have to pay a good sum of money in addition to giving Dani Olmo, since Jamal Musiala is well valued. His market value is 140 million euros, while Olmo's is 60.