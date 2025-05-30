Lamine Yamal has a bright future ahead, but Barça are worried because of the latest moves by the Spanish right winger, who just renewed his contract with the club until 2031. Lamine Yamal is a 17-year-old with a privileged mind and everyone who knows him speaks highly of his maturity. However, there are things that are concerning. His inner circle raises doubts, as does the influence of Gerard Piqué, who has managed to get Lamine Yamal to sign for a team other than FC Barcelona under Laporta.

Lamine Yamal, a 17-year-old right winger for Barça, has already become one of the great sensations at Barça under Joan Laporta and in the world of soccer. Still at a formative age, Lamine Yamal is already putting Barça in a tough spot, since the club haven't been able to prevent him from signing with a new team thanks to Gerard Piqué. Lamine Yamal has become one of the standout names from Barça's La Masia and, with just 2 years as a professional, he is already a structural pillar of the club.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal has renewed with Barça until 2031, but at 17 years old, he is already a commercial powerhouse for brands and all of them want to be part of his sports career. In addition to brands, all kinds of personalities like Gerard Piqué are also approaching Lamine Yamal's inner circle, something that is concerning, especially for those responsible for FC Barcelona. Lamine Yamal has been one of the names of the 2024-2025 season in the entire world of soccer and Gerard Piqué has prepared a bomb: he has a new team, more than surprising.

Lamine Yamal already has a new team thanks to Gerard Piqué: it's inevitable for Barça

Barça dream of seeing Lamine Yamal grow even more, but the truth is that the current Golden Boy is 17 years old and, for this very reason, the club want to protect him. That was the initial intention, since neither Barça nor Joan Laporta have been able to prevent the latest major move by a Lamine Yamal who dreams of establishing himself among the elite. Joan Laporta already confirms Gerard Piqué's intrusion, who keeps his radar on in order to find new potential business opportunities for his business structure, something that is questioned in Barcelona.

According to reports in recent hours, the young Spanish academy product trained at La Masia has already entered another new soccer dimension. Joan Laporta doesn't hide his concern, since he dreams of being able to retain and, above all, stabilize a Lamine Yamal who is revolutionizing social media with his Messi-like plays. No, it's not a joke: Lamine Yamal, just 17 years old, has joined Gerard Piqué, who dreams of exploiting the young Spaniard's image on a commercial level.

Gerard Piqué stirs things up and signs Lamine Yamal: they already have a new goal, Barça are worried

Gerard Piqué, president of Kings League, is preparing a new bomb and Lamine Yamal is expected to become the main protagonist. The Kings World Cup Club 2025, which will be broadcast for free on "DAZN" and features other players like Jules Koundé (France) acting as president, will also include Yamal. This was explained by Gerard Piqué, who assures that Lamine Yamal will have his own team (La Capital FC) in the Kings League club world cup, his most recent invention.

This competition, which will be held from June 1 to 14 in Paris, will bring together 32 teams from all over the world. Gerard Piqué has managed to convince Lamine Yamal, who will be present at the event and will act as president of his 7-a-side soccer club. "Yamal's case in Kings League is special, because he is the first player who joins the competition as a fan of Kings itself," Piqué explained.