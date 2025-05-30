Betrayal, Jonatan Giráldez already has a new team: he's leaving with Barça's No. 1 rival

Jonatan Giráldez is a name that will be forever etched in Women's Barça's history. During his time as coach, he led Barça to win every possible title, creating a winning and admired project.

However, last season he decided to leave, seeking a new challenge. His destination was the United States, where he signed with Washington Spirit to keep growing in a different environment. His departure from Women's Barça left a void among the blaugrana fans, who still remember him fondly.

Lyon, a giant in search of a boost

Olympique de Lyon women are Barça's most feared and legendary rival in Europe. However, the French club is going through a difficult time. Lyon were eliminated early from the Coupe de France and didn't reach the Champions League final, falling in the semifinals.

According to French media, the current coach, Joe Montemurro, won't remain in charge next season. The board is looking for a coach who can restore lost glory, and Jonatan Giráldez has emerged as the main candidate to lead that recovery.

Jonatan Giráldez, one step away from a major change

As Rut Vilar reported on the Tot Costa de Catalunya Ràdio show, Jonatan Giráldez is very close to signing with Lyon. This move isn't simple, as it's part of a broader operation involving several clubs within the same business group.

In addition, the decision is complicated by personal factors affecting the Galician coach. Even so, everything suggests that he will return to Europe, but this time to take charge of Barça's biggest rival, something that won't go unnoticed by anyone.

The blaugrana fans, between surprise and disappointment

Jonatan Giráldez's possible signing with Lyon has had a major impact in Barcelona. For many, it's a painful and unexpected blow. Seeing the coach who took Barça to the top join forces with the great rival can be considered a betrayal.

The admiration for Jonatan Giráldez now clashes with the surprise and outrage sparked by his signing. In soccer, rivalry matters, and this will only fuel the tension between clubs.

For Lyon, Jonatan Giráldez is essential to regain dominance in Europe. For Women's Barça, his return to Europe and to Lyon in search of success leaves a bitter taste. Jonatan Giráldez could meet Barça again in the Champions League, where this story will have a new chapter.