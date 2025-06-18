Nico Williams plays both sides, ultimate betrayal for Barça: 'He's negotiating with...'

Nico Williams is once again in the spotlight. The young winger from Athletic Club, who last season turned down the possibility of joining Barça, seems to have changed his mind. Now he's more willing than ever to wear the Barça jersey, but he's still keeping another escape route open that could blow everything up.

Nico Williams's name has started to make headlines in sports media, all after the recent meeting between his agent and Barça's sporting director, Deco. In that meeting, they discussed the foundations of a possible negotiation that could bring the talented winger to Hansi Flick's Barça. Since then, the rumor has grown exponentially, and in the Catalan capital, people are eagerly waiting for the possibility that Nico Williams will finally decide to play at Camp Nou.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Lamine Yamal and Balde, Nico Williams's teammates on the national team, have also shown their support for the signing through social media, which has caused even more buzz. Both keep an excellent relationship with Nico and haven't hesitated to put pressure on him to join the Barça project. However, even though everything points to Camp Nou, Nico's future is far from decided: he's keeping an ace up his sleeve.

Nico Williams negotiates with another team until 2030 in case the Barça option fails

Despite Barça's interest, Athletic Club hasn't given up on their star player. The Basque club is still negotiating Nico Williams's contract renewal with the intention of tying him down until 2030. This renewal would mean a leap in his career, with a substantial improvement in his contract, and with the clear goal of making him one of the team's key pieces.

In this regard, Athletic Club doesn't want their star to leave for Barça without offering him something equally attractive. The Basque club intends to keep Nico Williams at all costs, offering him not only a financial improvement but also securing his future with a very long contract. This tug-of-war between Barça and Athletic leaves the door open for Nico to make a crucial decision for his future.

Although Barça has a considerable advantage in the negotiation, especially due to the insistence of his national team teammates, Nico Williams's future is still unwritten. While his desire to play for a club like Barça is clear, Athletic Club also has their strengths. The coming days will be key to determining which path the talented winger will take: whether to follow his Barça dream or renew with Athletic and keep growing in Bilbao.