Barça are working to complete a historic transfer window, but they know that ahead, they'll face a major enemy. This is none other than Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga EA Sports. Javier Tebas is very clear about it and has already sent a direct message to FC Barcelona: LaLiga's financial control will remain just as demanding, so anything can happen.

Barça are on the verge of signing Joan García, goalkeeper for RCD Espanyol, for whom Barça have paid €25M, but Tebas believes he couldn't be registered. That's what the president of the club association has communicated, who insists on repeating a "Dani Olmo Case", now with the Spanish goalkeeper Joan García, who'll be announced tomorrow. Barça are fuming, as they know that Javier Tebas is unbreakable and inflexible, especially now that the rest of Spanish clubs doubt everything.

After the registration of Dani Olmo achieved with help from the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), Barça are being closely scrutinized. FC Barcelona want to register Joan García, a goalkeeper already signed and who'll be announced in the coming hours, but Javier Tebas has issued a warning that's causing a lot of controversy.

"One thing is to pay a player's release clause and another very different thing is to be able to register him," Javier Tebas has stated. Javier Tebas is referring, as expected, to the signing of Joan García by Barça under Joan Laporta, a club that has paid 25 million euros for the Spanish goalkeeper. Barça have paid the clause (including the corresponding CPI), but that doesn't mean the promising goalkeeper can be registered at this point in June 2025.

Barça, who aren't playing in the Club World Cup, are working intensively in the transfer market. Barça, led by Joan Laporta, have completed the signing of Joan García and are very close to finalizing that of Nico Williams, with whom they already have a verbal agreement. However, the problem in Barcelona lies in the registrations, something that already happened last summer with Dani Olmo and with the winger from Sant Cugat, Pau Víctor.

The transfer window remains closed, so Barça still aren't allowed to register Joan García. Once it opens, Barça will have to free up salary space to be able to register the Spanish goalkeeper in LaLiga, something that hasn't happened yet. Javier Tebas has been very clear and direct: in order to register, Barça must first sell or part ways with some players.

As we've already explained in "e-Notícies", Barça's plan is mainly linked to Marc-André ter Stegen. FC Barcelona are looking to let him go to stop paying his salary, which is among the highest in the men's first team. With the departure of the German goalkeeper, Barça would have room to register Joan García and to start considering the signing of Nico Williams, which is very close to happening.