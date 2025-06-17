Surprise, scandal between Lamine Yamal and Ansu Fati: 'The betrayal hasn't gone over well'

Lamine Yamal, a Barça footballer who's only 17 years old, keeps an excellent relationship with Ansu Fati, a left winger who's very likely to leave the club during this summer transfer window. They're great friends, which is why Barça has been stunned by Lamine Yamal's latest betrayal of Ansu Fati, which has been completely surprising and unexpected. The transfer market is closed, but Barça keeps moving and, in addition to finalizing signings, they're also looking to confirm departures like Ansu Fati's, who's living in Sant Cugat.

For several months now, Lamine Yamal has been gaining prominence until signing his new contract with Barça, which makes him one of the highest-paid players on the first team. In addition to gaining influence on the field, Lamine Yamal has also become one of the biggest Barça stars in the media. This has led to, among other things, FC Barcelona want to offer him the "10" jersey, which until now has been worn by his great friend Ansu Fati.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Lamine Yamal's response, for now, had been very clear: "I don't want to wear the number "10" while Ansu Fati is at Barça. He's my friend and he deserves all the respect," the culer star stated in one of the many interviews he gave during this season. However, in the last few hours everything has taken a U-turn: Barça didn't expect it, Lamine Yamal's latest betrayal of Ansu Fati is very surprising.

Surprise, scandal between Lamine Yamal and Ansu Fati: "The betrayal didn't go over well"

Barça wants and plans for Lamine Yamal to wear the legendary "10" of Leo Messi next season, but everything had been at a standstill. It seemed that Yamal was waiting, without pressure, for Ansu Fati, but everything has changed in the last few hours, when a gesture that didn't go over well with the Fati family was leaked.

During his vacation in Brazil, where he's going to meet Neymar, Lamine Yamal was caught wearing a sweatjersey with the number "10" on the back, something that has upset people. It has especially upset Ansu Fati's family, who for now still don't know the next destination of the family's great jewel. "I'm sure it was unintentional and without giving it any importance," sources from the Fati family say, who believe that the respect between Lamine Yamal and the Spanish jewel is absolute.

Meanwhile, Barça says the culer club's plan is clear: they want Lamine Yamal to wear the "10" next year, mainly to generate sales. The idea would also be reinforced if Nico Williams ends up arriving, who would take over Lamine Yamal's current number (19).