Neither Haaland nor Salah, Deco will sell Fermín and sign the best '9' in the Premier League.

Deco has identified the only flaw in Barça's sports planning: it urgently needs a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward, despite keeping a good level in front of the goal, is nearing the end of his sports career. In the culé squad, there is no natural replacement who can take on his role as the starting striker.

This season, Ferran Torres has been tasked with occupying that position when Lewandowski hasn't been able to play. But Hansi Flick and Deco agree that this isn't enough. To compete for all the titles, Barça must have a broader and more effective bench.

Deco has a plan to strengthen the culé attack

After the untimely appendicitis suffered by Ferran Torres, it has become clear that Barça needs more options in attack. Deco is already working to solve this shortcoming. However, to sign a top forward, it is essential to make room in the squad.

In this regard, Fermín López, a young midfielder with a lot of potential, is at the center of the rumors. In recent weeks, the comments about his departure from FC Barcelona have multiplied. Saudi Arabia made an offer that doubled his salary, but this isn't the only proposal he has received.

Fermín López, key in a historic exchange

Not only Saudi Arabia has shown interest in Fermín López. Atlético de Madrid has also been mentioned as a possible destination for the player. But now, according to Carpetas blaugranas, Barça could include Fermín in the operation to sign the best '9' in the Premier.

Deco's target is Alexander Isak, a Newcastle forward who has excelled in England. However, the English club is asking for a very high amount for the Swede. Therefore, selling Fermín López becomes key to balancing the finances and making the signing feasible.

The figures of Alexander Isak and his fit in Barça

Newcastle values Alexander Isak at around 120 million euros. An amount that Barça can't afford without making outgoing moves like Fermín's. The arrival of Isak would mean a quality leap in the Catalan forward line.

Alexander Isak is a young, fast forward with a goal, who would fit well at Camp Nou. Additionally, he could offer tactical alternatives to Hansi Flick and give the Polish player a rest. His signing represents an ambitious bet to keep Barça competitive in Europe.