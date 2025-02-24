Neymar's Reaction to His Olympic Goal That Fills Barça With Hope: 'it...'

Neymar has had a complicated last year due to injuries, but now he is once again enjoying doing what he loves most in his home country. Brazil's eternal '10' is considered by many to be one of the best players in the history of soccer. He has been the inspiration for many children who are now men, and his name will be written in golden ink in the history books the day he retires.

Neymar touched the sky when he played for FC Barcelona, but everything went wrong when he decided to accept PSG's lucrative offer. Since then, with his mind on many things unrelated to soccer, Ney hasn't been able to find the consistency needed to aspire to the Ballon d'Or again. However, now back in Brazil, the '10' seems to be enjoying himself again and his latest gesture is being widely discussed at FC Barcelona's top level.

Neymar Shines in His Return to Brazil: He Can Still Return to Barça

Since his departure from Barça, Neymar's career has plummeted. First, he went to PSG, but then he decided to move to Al-Hilal in a decision that was undeniably influenced by financial matters. In Saudi Arabia, he tore his ACL and could only play seven matches in two years, prompting his return to Brazil.

Now, at Santos, Neymar is looking to regain his form to presumably return to Europe. Deco, Barça's sporting director, spoke a few days ago about his situation and didn't close the door on his return to Camp Nou. It has even been leaked that Joan Laporta has promised to give him a new opportunity if he meets two conditions: he doesn't get injured and shows a decent competitive level at Santos.

Neymar Meets Barça's Expectations

Neymar has returned to the field with Santos and has done so by showing great skills. The other day he scored his first goal after a series of very good dribbles that ended in a penalty. And yesterday, without hesitation, Ney showed that he is ready to return to Barça if Joan Laporta deems it appropriate.

Santos faced Internacional de Limeira in the Copa Paulista and the rival fans didn't stop insulting Neymar. In response to these insults, the forward replied, not only with words to the stands, but also by providing two assists and scoring an Olympic goal for the history books. "They mocked me and I told them: now I'm the one who's going to score the goal", Neymar said to TNT Sports after the match.

After this performance, it is clear that Neymar is fighting hard to prove that he still has a lot of soccer left in his cleats. In a hostile environment, with little match practice and at 33 years old, Leo Messi's natural heir made it clear that he is ready to play at Camp Nou again. Now it's up to Joan Laporta to take the step.