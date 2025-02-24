Neither Psg nor City, Lamine Yamal Listens to Barça's No. 1 Rival: Jorge Mendes Confirms It

Lamine Yamal is the biggest explosion of talent worldwide. At just 17 years old, he has earned the respect of teammates and opponents, who can't understand how he is able to make such accurate decisions game after game. With 11 goals and 16 assists to his name this season, there is no doubt that Barça's '19' is on the agenda of the best teams on the continent.

In this regard, a year ago PSG offered 200 million to secure his services, while City is also following him closely. However, Laporta and the Barça board were very clear about Lamine Yamal's future: he stays at FC Barcelona. A response that hasn't stopped the interest of Barça's biggest rival, who has already called Jorge Mendes to discuss a possible transfer.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal's Future Sets Off Alarms

Lamine Yamal has a contract with Barça until the summer of 2026 and is one of the renewals still pending. Most of his young teammates have already extended their ties with the club, but there is a reason. All of them are already of legal age and can be given long-term contracts, but Lamine is still 17 years old, so he will have to wait a little longer.

For now, Barça has focused more on renewing contracts than making big signings, as the club's future depends on what is already in-house. Those from the Ciudad Condal fully trust their boys and prefer to have the guarantee that they will stay for many years. In Lamine Yamal's case, there are no doubts: Joan Laporta is preparing a new TOP agreement at his level.

It is known that there is already a pre-agreement between FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes, for his new contract. In principle, it will be made official this summer, but until then anything can happen. Specifically, it seems that Barça's No. 1 rival, Real Madrid, wants to take Lamine this summer and has already spoken with Mendes about the matter.

Real Madrid Inquires About Lamine Yamal

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid is constantly inquiring about Lamine Yamal. Florentino Pérez calls Mendes recurrently, but the winger's agent has made it clear that his dream is Barça. Even so, the white president doesn't give up and continues to wait to see what happens with his renewal.

In principle, Lamine Yamal will sign his extension with Barça soon, as he himself has spoken about the matter on several occasions. It is practically impossible for him to sign for Real Madrid someday, but football history makes it clear that nothing can ever be taken for granted. However, Mendes has been very clear: "Get it out of their heads," he said.