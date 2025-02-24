Official! Vitor Roque Has a New Team, Goodbye Barça: All the Details of the Signing

Vitor Roque has a lot of talent and he demonstrated it before being at Barça, when he was still in his home country. In fact, the good level he showed at Athletico Paranaense was what brought him to Europe, the best place to succeed. Those from the City of Barcelona decided it was a good idea to bet on the jewel of Brazil and paid more than 30 million euros for him to shine at Camp Nou.

Now, a year later, Vitor Roque is very close to saying goodbye to LaLiga. At Barça he didn't have opportunities with Xavi or with Hansi Flick, while at Betis he also hasn't managed to find the necessary consistency. That's why, if nothing goes wrong in the next few hours, the Brazilian striker will pack his bags to embark on his new adventure.

The Situation of Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque arrived at Barça in the winter of 2024 when Gavi's registration was canceled due to his injury. The Brazilian was supposed to arrive in the summer, but everything was brought forward and it was very rushed; this has ended up taking a toll on him. Initially, the club's higher-ups said he arrived early to be able to get up to speed in Europe and have a good adaptation process.

Vitor Roque has never been comfortable in the City of Barcelona; in fact, he was living in a hotel during his entire stay there. Moreover, no matter how much he trained he couldn't convince Xavi Hernández to give him the necessary opportunities. Tigrinho had several offers on the table, but he chose the culé because he believed they would welcome him with open arms.

The coach didn't count on him and Hansi Flick, who arrived a few months ago, also didn't see it clearly. This has led Vitor Roque to Betis, the team where he is on loan. However, now a great offer has arrived at Barça for the Brazilian striker to say goodbye to LaLiga.

Vitor Roque Appeals to Palmeiras, Top Operation for Barça

Vitor Roque cost Barça 30 million fixed and 31 variable, but only the fixed has been paid. Coincidentally, Palmeiras is willing to pay 25 million for 80% of the player's rights before June 30. And not only that, but Laporta also seems to have managed to reserve 20% of his future sale.

Barça has accepted that Vitor Roque leaves and it is a matter of hours before the agreement is complete. Tigrinho will return to Brazil to regain the confidence he has lost in Spain, while Barça will recover part of the investment made. We will see if Vitor Roque's new destination allows him to shine brightly again.