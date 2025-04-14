Aitana Bonmati Reacts to Mapi León's Suspension: 'It's a Thing That...'

The sanction imposed on Mapi León for the incident with Daniela Caracas continues to be a topic of discussion. After the classic between Women's Barça and Espanyol, Mapi León was sanctioned by the RFEF Disciplinary Committee, which caused various reactions.

The Incident and the Sanction

On February 10, during the intense classic between both teams, Mapi León was involved in an action that did not go unnoticed. The gesture, which many considered inappropriate, involved Espanyol player Daniela Caracas and provoked a wave of criticism toward Mapi. Espanyol reacted with a statement, calling the action "unacceptable" and a "violation of the privacy" of their player.

After the incident, some social media users decided to harass Caracas, creating an even more toxic environment. The situation quickly reached the authorities, who decided to sanction Mapi León with a two-match suspension. This sanction left Women's Barça without one of its most important players for the matches against Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla in Liga F.

Women's Barça's Reaction

Women's Barça showed their support for Mapi León from the very beginning. The fans were surprised when, during the match against Atlético de Madrid, it was announced that the player would not participate, without initial explanations.

It was then that social media began to speculate about the reason for her absence. Marc Andrés, a journalist at Sport, clarified that the sanction was related to the incident with Daniela Caracas.

Although both Barça and Mapi filed appeals with the Appeals Committee and the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD), the requested precautionary measure was not granted. This means that Mapi will serve the two-match suspension. She will not be able to play on Wednesday against Sevilla in Liga F, but she will be available for the Women's Champions League semifinal, one of the most important matches of the season.

Aitana Bonmatí's Response

Aitana Bonmatí, one of the team's key figures, was asked about Mapi León's sanction after the match against Atlético de Madrid. In the mixed zone, the midfielder made it clear that the team fully supports their teammate.

"We also found out just before the match started. It's something that doesn't depend on us. The whole team is by our teammate's side," stated Aitana, showing the unity within Barça's locker room.

The team's support for Mapi León is crucial at a time like this. Although the sanction has caused controversy, Women's Barça has made it clear that their support for Mapi León is the only thing they can offer.