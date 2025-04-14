Confirmed, Mikel Arteta Has Told Declan Rice: 'At Bernabéu We'll Do a...'

Last week, Arsenal defeated Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Mikel Arteta's team's superiority was overwhelming, and their victory, without any concessions, left the white team with few options for the return leg. Now, all of Real Madrid's hopes rest on another magical night at Santiago Bernabéu this Wednesday.

| Europa Press

Carlo Ancelotti's team arrives after a narrow victory over Alavés in LaLiga, but what really matters is the European clash, where they still trust they can make a comeback. Meanwhile, the Gunners arrive in the Spanish capital with high morale. The plan implemented in the first leg worked perfectly, and Mikel Arteta has no intention of changing his strategy.

However, there is a change that the Spanish coach has already proposed to one of his key men: Declan Rice. The defensive midfielder, an undisputed starter in Arteta's scheme, will face a new challenge in this crucial match at Bernabéu.

Mikel Arteta Warns Declan Rice of His New Role

The main headache for Mikel Arteta is Thomas Partey's situation. The Ghanaian midfielder is a serious doubt for Wednesday's match, as he is in a delicate form for this important clash. In light of Thomas's possible absence, Arteta has devised an alternative plan that directly affects his midfield partner, Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta's proposal is clear: due to the need to strengthen the defensive midfield position, the coach has decided to move Mikel Merino back to the midfield. Thus, Declan Rice will have the responsibility of handling the defensive duties. This is a demanding task, as Rice will have to bear the burden of stopping Madrid's attacks, which will not forgive mistakes.

Mikel Arteta's decision reflects the importance of a solid approach to counter Real Madrid's pressure. Although Arteta hopes Thomas Partey will regain his best form in time, the plan is already set, and Declan Rice will be the key man in this tactical battle.

Mikel Arteta's plan is clear: survive Bernabéu at all costs. The Londoners have the advantage on the scoreboard, but Real Madrid hasn't said their last word, and everything will be decided in the whites' home. Arteta and Declan Rice are preparing for another great night of soccer, but the path to the Champions League semi-final promises to be arduous and full of challenges.